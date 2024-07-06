On the conviction of the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksiy Neizhpapa, the liberation of Crimea occupied by Russia will not be possible without the destruction of the Crimean bridge illegally built by the aggressor country.

Why is the destruction of the Crimean bridge so important for the liberation of the occupied peninsula

In particular, Neizhpapa is convinced that the return of Ukrainian ships to Russian-occupied Sevastopol is not impossible.

It's like in a Russian song - "I know that the impossible is possible." Of course, it cannot be otherwise. I have already said that we must get to the end, - emphasized the commander of the Armed Forces Navy.

However, according to him, a necessary condition for the liberation of Crimea is the destruction of the Crimean bridge.

The Crimean Bridge is a logistics chain that works for the aggressor. And all logistics chains for victory must be neutralized. Therefore, of course, there is such a goal. Probably not to the extent that it was in 2022, because he was impressed. But it still remains a supply chain for the occupying forces, Neizhpapa explains.

How the Russian occupiers are trying to strengthen their own defense in the occupied Crimea

According to the representatives of the Atesh partisan movement, the occupying army is trying to increase the number of defensive positions along the coast of the occupied Crimea.

While the occupation authorities convince the population that there is no threat of an amphibious operation by the Armed Forces, the number of defense deficiencies along the coastline is increasing every day, analysts note.

According to their information, in Yevpatoria and Yalta, the Russian occupiers are forcing civilian contractors to engage in the equipment of firing positions, which look like caricatures.