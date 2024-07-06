Why the liberation of Crimea is impossible without the destruction of the Crimean bridge — the answer of the commander of the Navy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Why the liberation of Crimea is impossible without the destruction of the Crimean bridge — the answer of the commander of the Navy

Crimean Bridge
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the conviction of the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksiy Neizhpapa, the liberation of Crimea occupied by Russia will not be possible without the destruction of the Crimean bridge illegally built by the aggressor country.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Navy commander asserts that the liberation of Crimea occupied by Russia is contingent on dismantling the illegally built Crimean bridge, which serves as a crucial logistical link for the aggressor.
  • Destruction of the Crimean bridge is seen as a strategic step towards victory, as it disrupts the supply chain for the occupying forces and weakens their defensive capabilities along the coast of Crimea.
  • Russian occupiers are reportedly fortifying defensive positions along the Crimean coast in response to perceived threats, while Ukrainian forces prepare for a potential breakthrough towards Crimea through the Kherson direction.
  • The involvement of civilian contractors in setting up firing positions indicates heightened defensive measures by Russian occupiers, as tensions escalate in the region.
  • The Ukrainian Navy commander emphasizes that neutralizing key logistics chains, such as the Crimean bridge, is essential for the liberation of Crimea, underscoring the determination to pursue this strategic objective despite challenges.

Why is the destruction of the Crimean bridge so important for the liberation of the occupied peninsula

In particular, Neizhpapa is convinced that the return of Ukrainian ships to Russian-occupied Sevastopol is not impossible.

It's like in a Russian song - "I know that the impossible is possible." Of course, it cannot be otherwise. I have already said that we must get to the end, - emphasized the commander of the Armed Forces Navy.

However, according to him, a necessary condition for the liberation of Crimea is the destruction of the Crimean bridge.

The Crimean Bridge is a logistics chain that works for the aggressor. And all logistics chains for victory must be neutralized. Therefore, of course, there is such a goal. Probably not to the extent that it was in 2022, because he was impressed. But it still remains a supply chain for the occupying forces, Neizhpapa explains.

How the Russian occupiers are trying to strengthen their own defense in the occupied Crimea

According to the representatives of the Atesh partisan movement, the occupying army is trying to increase the number of defensive positions along the coast of the occupied Crimea.

While the occupation authorities convince the population that there is no threat of an amphibious operation by the Armed Forces, the number of defense deficiencies along the coastline is increasing every day, analysts note.

According to their information, in Yevpatoria and Yalta, the Russian occupiers are forcing civilian contractors to engage in the equipment of firing positions, which look like caricatures.

Among the servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces, there are rumors that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are forming a so-called "shock fist" for an autumn breakthrough towards Crimea and cutting the land corridor in the Kherson direction, Atesh adds.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia trying to protect Crimean Bridge in any possible way, DIU speaker says
Crimean bridge
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia exports stolen minerals from Ukraine using Crimea's Bridge, UK Intelligence states
UK Ministry of Defence
Russia exports stolen minerals from Ukraine using Crimea's Bridge, UK Intelligence states

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?