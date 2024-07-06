On the conviction of the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksiy Neizhpapa, the liberation of Crimea occupied by Russia will not be possible without the destruction of the Crimean bridge illegally built by the aggressor country.
Points of attention
Why is the destruction of the Crimean bridge so important for the liberation of the occupied peninsula
In particular, Neizhpapa is convinced that the return of Ukrainian ships to Russian-occupied Sevastopol is not impossible.
However, according to him, a necessary condition for the liberation of Crimea is the destruction of the Crimean bridge.
How the Russian occupiers are trying to strengthen their own defense in the occupied Crimea
According to the representatives of the Atesh partisan movement, the occupying army is trying to increase the number of defensive positions along the coast of the occupied Crimea.
According to their information, in Yevpatoria and Yalta, the Russian occupiers are forcing civilian contractors to engage in the equipment of firing positions, which look like caricatures.
