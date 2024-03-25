With protection against FPV drones. Powerful defense structures are being built in the Zaporizhzhia region

In Zaporozhye, fortification construction continues at an active pace. Contractors in communications with the military are building state-of-the-art shelters for personnel that will be able to protect against artillery fire and even FPV drones.

Defensive structures of a high degree of protection are currently being built in Zaporizhzhia.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, told journalists about this during an on-site meeting.

The structure, which is called UT-1, is a place for placing equipment and shelter for the crew of a combat vehicle in the event of shelling. Taking into account that today the main threat is FPV drones, they made a step into the shelter in the form of a "zigzag" so that there was an opportunity to hide from the drones. All construction is carried out in close communication with the military, starting with the fact that we received the task from them, where to build and what. We have to build what is extremely necessary today. Ivan Fedorov Head of Zaporizhzhia OVA

Specialists and equipment are involved in the construction. Non-explosive structures are being installed: tetrahedrons or "dragon's teeth", egos, "entanglement", communication passages, fire structures are being arranged, and a complex of shelters is being built.

Today we drove by and saw that large-scale construction is underway along the entire front line. There is a deadline. The Commander-in-Chief has set specific deadlines. Every day we report, hold meetings and clearly have to be responsible for the terms of building fortifications. On the Zaporozhye front line, the work will be completed on time.

The representative of the company says that today there are no more modern fortifications than these.

According to the contractors, during the construction of protective structures, blocks made of concrete of a special grade and fittings are used, which provides strong protection.

Mine barriers and other things will also be erected along the defense lines.

The Zaporizhzhia Region allocated UAH 1.3 billion for defense in 2024.

Builders and engineers from Transcarpathia are building defense structures in the Zaporizhia region around the clock.

Viktor Mykyta, the head of Zakarpattia OVA, reported this on Facebook.

On the instructions of the President of Ukraine, work on increasing the combat capabilities of defense lines is actively continuing in the front-line and border regions. Defense positions of Ukraine are strengthening every day. Share

According to him, builders and engineers from Transcarpathia, together with equipment, are building a line of defense and military engineering and technical facilities, setting up barrier systems, etc., around the clock, despite the constant attacks of the enemy.