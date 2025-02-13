Wreckage of Russian drones found in Moldova after Russia's attack on Ukraine

On the night of February 13, as a result of the attack by Russian drones on the Ukrainian port of Reni, Moldovan border services recorded several drones crossing the country's territory.
- Russian drones crashed and exploded in Moldova following an attack on the Ukrainian port of Reni.
- The incident led to the temporary closure of the Reni-Giurgiulesti border crossing point and evacuation of workers for safety.
- No injuries were reported in the explosions, and the wreckage of the drones is being examined by authorities in the affected areas.
Wreckage of two Russian drones found in Moldova
Thus, one of the drones fell in a field near the village of Chumai, Taraclia district. Another drone exploded in a field between the town of Chadyr-Lunga and the village of Valya-Perzhey (border settlements near the border with Odessa region).
According to the border police, no one was injured in the explosions. The areas are fenced off, and competent authorities are examining the debris. One of the drones exploded 1.5 kilometers from Chadir-Lunga.
It is noted that after the Russian attack, the Reni-Giurgiulesti border crossing point suspended operations, and all employees were evacuated to Giurgiulesti.