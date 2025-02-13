Wreckage of Russian drones found in Moldova after Russia's attack on Ukraine

On the night of February 13, as a result of the attack by Russian drones on the Ukrainian port of Reni, Moldovan border services recorded several drones crossing the country's territory.

Wreckage of two Russian drones found in Moldova

Thus, one of the drones fell in a field near the village of Chumai, Taraclia district. Another drone exploded in a field between the town of Chadyr-Lunga and the village of Valya-Perzhey (border settlements near the border with Odessa region).

According to the border police, no one was injured in the explosions. The areas are fenced off, and competent authorities are examining the debris. One of the drones exploded 1.5 kilometers from Chadir-Lunga.

Russian drone in Moldova

Experts from the police's explosives department are at both locations and are conducting an investigation. The drones will be studied in more detail in the future. According to a preliminary investigation, the fragments found in Chadyr-Lunga belong to a Russian drone, the General Inspectorate of Police reported.

It is noted that after the Russian attack, the Reni-Giurgiulesti border crossing point suspended operations, and all employees were evacuated to Giurgiulesti.