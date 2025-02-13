Wreckage of Russian drones found in Moldova after Russia's attack on Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

Wreckage of Russian drones found in Moldova after Russia's attack on Ukraine

Russian drones
Читати українською
Source:  Newsmaker

On the night of February 13, as a result of the attack by Russian drones on the Ukrainian port of Reni, Moldovan border services recorded several drones crossing the country's territory.

Points of attention

  • Russian drones crashed and exploded in Moldova following an attack on the Ukrainian port of Reni.
  • The incident led to the temporary closure of the Reni-Giurgiulesti border crossing point and evacuation of workers for safety.
  • No injuries were reported in the explosions, and the wreckage of the drones is being examined by authorities in the affected areas.

Wreckage of two Russian drones found in Moldova

Thus, one of the drones fell in a field near the village of Chumai, Taraclia district. Another drone exploded in a field between the town of Chadyr-Lunga and the village of Valya-Perzhey (border settlements near the border with Odessa region).

According to the border police, no one was injured in the explosions. The areas are fenced off, and competent authorities are examining the debris. One of the drones exploded 1.5 kilometers from Chadir-Lunga.

Russian drone in Moldova

Experts from the police's explosives department are at both locations and are conducting an investigation. The drones will be studied in more detail in the future. According to a preliminary investigation, the fragments found in Chadyr-Lunga belong to a Russian drone, the General Inspectorate of Police reported.

It is noted that after the Russian attack, the Reni-Giurgiulesti border crossing point suspended operations, and all employees were evacuated to Giurgiulesti.

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?