What Zelensky says about the continuation of personnel changes in the government

We continue to reboot state institutions. There were a few substitutions this week. That's not all. Not all decisions that have been prepared have been prepared, the president noted. Share

He emphasized that decrees have already been prepared regarding new advisers in the OP.

The head of state also added that against the background of the latest massive missile and drone attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on energy facilities in Ukraine, Kyiv has already sent requests to Western partners regarding additional air defense systems and ammunition for them.

Russian terrorists are now targeting precisely such vile strikes — the energy bleeding of Ukraine. We gave all the necessary signals to the partners, all the specific requests — to everyone who has the necessary air defense systems, to everyone who has the necessary missiles. America, Europe, our other partners — everyone knows what we need, everyone knows how important it is right now to help us protect ourselves from these blows, right now. Thank you to those heads of state and government whose leadership is being shown right now, who are truly fulfilling our agreements and keeping their promises Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

What is known about Zelensky's planned personnel changes

According to the journalists of the publication "Ukrainian Pravda", Zelenskyi is preparing personnel changes in the government, but they have not yet decided on the candidates.

It is noted that personnel changes in the government are carried out within the framework of the "power reset" program.

On March 21-22, Zelensky allegedly informed all dismissed officials about personnel changes.

Sources said the president held meetings with some former team members and asked what positions they would like to receive.

It is noted that the OP has not yet decided on the new position of the ex-deputy head of the OP Andrii Smirnov.

At the same time, another dismissed deputy of the OP, Oleksiy Dniprov, may soon become the rector of one of the Ukrainian higher education institutions.

According to the publication, the dismissal of the first assistant to the president Serhii Shefir, advisers Mykhailo Radutskyi, Serhiy Trofimov, Oleg Ustenko, freelance commissioners Nataliya Pushkareva and Alyona Verbytska is also related to the "reset of the authorities".

According to sources, in the near future Zelenskyy plans to dismiss another deputy head of the OP Andrii Sybiga, who is in charge of foreign policy issues.

He can become the deputy minister of foreign affairs. Mykola Tochytskyi will replace Sybiga in the OP.