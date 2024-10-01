Zelensky awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the deceased pilot "Jus"

On the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the fallen pilot "Jus" Andrii Pilshchikov.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree posthumously conferring the title "Hero of Ukraine" with the award of the "Golden Star" order to Major Andrii Pilshchikov with the call sign "Jus" on September 30, 2023.

For personal courage and heroism, shown in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, says the presidential decree. Share

What is known about the Ukrainian pilot Andrii "Jus" Pilshchikov

A 30-year-old fighter pilot of the 40th BrTA of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a major, one of the "Ghosts of Kyiv", JUICE died on August 25 in Zhytomyr Oblast in a plane crash together with two other comrades.

Andriy Pilshchikov stood up for the defense of Ukraine from the first minute, flew more than 100 sorties, had confirmed downed aerial targets: missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

He was a pilot of the 40th tactical aviation brigade of the "Center" air command, the collective image of whose pilots, for their courageous actions during the defense of the capital and the region from enemy aircraft, was named "Ghost of Kyiv".