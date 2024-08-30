President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a decree on the dismissal of Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk from the post of commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky dismisses Air Force commander Oleschuk in a move to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.
- Oleschuk was appointed as the Air Force commander in August 2021, but was recently replaced by President Zelensky.
- The decision to release Oleschuk is part of the broader effort to enhance the efficiency of the Ukrainian army and support military personnel.
- Zelensky emphasizes the importance of protecting soldiers and strengthening the command level to achieve better results in defending Ukraine.
- The President expresses gratitude to the military for their dedication and underlines the need to fortify the country's defense capabilities.
What is known about the dismissal of Oleshchuk from the position of commander of the Air Force
The corresponding decree is published on the website of the president.
Oleschuk was appointed commander of the Air Force on August 9, 2021, replacing Serhiy Drozdov in this position. On the same day, he was presented by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, during a working trip to Snake Island.
Before that, Oleschuk was the chief of staff - the first deputy commander of the Eastern Air Command.
The General Staff reported that according to the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky, the commander of the Air Command “Center”, Lieutenant General Anatoly Krivonozhko, was appointed acting commander of the PS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.