President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a decree on the dismissal of Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk from the post of commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What is known about the dismissal of Oleshchuk from the position of commander of the Air Force

The corresponding decree is published on the website of the president.

Oleschuk was appointed commander of the Air Force on August 9, 2021, replacing Serhiy Drozdov in this position. On the same day, he was presented by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, during a working trip to Snake Island.

Before that, Oleschuk was the chief of staff - the first deputy commander of the Eastern Air Command.

The General Staff reported that according to the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky, the commander of the Air Command “Center”, Lieutenant General Anatoly Krivonozhko, was appointed acting commander of the PS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What does Zelensky say about the dismissal of Oleshchuk