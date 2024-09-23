During his visit to the USA, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received the Golden Plate Award of the American Academy of Achievement for his contribution to the development of humanity.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky received The Golden Plate Award from the American Academy of Achievement for his outstanding contribution to humanity's development.
- Zelensky emphasized the importance of victory in the fight against Russian aggression, defending freedom, and upholding Ukraine's independence.
- The award, given for ingenuity realized in conditions of freedom over the last 60 years, highlights the significance of ideals and values in global competitions.
- The Ukrainian leader stressed that dictators like Putin will never receive such an award due to their crimes and violations of human rights.
- Zelensky's address on receiving the award underscored the need for all to strive for excellence and freedom, condemning actions that bring suffering and destruction.
What is known about Zelensky's award for contribution to the development of humanity
It is noted that for the past 60 years, The Golden Plate Award has been awarded for ingenuity realized exclusively in conditions of freedom.
Zelensky noted that the current realities do not allow Ukraine to be defeated in any confrontation.
Zelenskyi's address on receiving the award
According to him, dictators like the war criminal Vladimir Putin will never be able to receive such an award.