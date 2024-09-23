Zelensky in the USA received an award for his contribution to the development of humanity ― video
Ukraine
Zelensky in the USA received an award for his contribution to the development of humanity ― video

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
During his visit to the USA, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received the Golden Plate Award of the American Academy of Achievement for his contribution to the development of humanity.

What is known about Zelensky's award for contribution to the development of humanity

It is noted that for the past 60 years, The Golden Plate Award has been awarded for ingenuity realized exclusively in conditions of freedom.

Zelensky noted that the current realities do not allow Ukraine to be defeated in any confrontation.

We don't have much time. The next few months will be crucial. In this war—Russia's war against Ukraine and all of you, because it is Russia's war against freedom itself—we have little time to determine what the outcome will be. And we have to define it. Not Russia, not their bloody allies. We have to be faster. We need not to lose the next few months in the war, so as not to lose the next decades, — stressed the Ukrainian leader.

Zelenskyi's address on receiving the award

According to him, dictators like the war criminal Vladimir Putin will never be able to receive such an award.

The reason is obvious — there is no reward for the murders they bring, the dreams they destroy, and the countries they burn. Today, people receive this award for being the best at what they do—for their ingenuity, which can only be realized in conditions of freedom. We all need a win. And we all know why, — explained Zelensky.

