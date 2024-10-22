Zelensky ordered to liquidate the MSEK system

On October 22, the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky traditionally addressed the Ukrainians and talked about the decision of the National Security Council against the backdrop of a loud scandal surrounding the MSEK. The President put into effect the decision to liquidate all MSEK from December 31 of this year.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy decided to liquidate all MSEK against the background of a loud scandal.
- Full digitization of the disability determination process is necessary for real and systemic changes in this area.
- The decision of the National Security Council provides for an audit of pensions and other payments to all officials who illegally received the status of people with disabilities.
Zelensky revealed the results of the NSDC meeting
According to the Ukrainian leader, he learned about numerous cases of violations of the MSEK and false disabilities for officials. It is not only about prosecutors.
The head of state drew attention to the fact that the problem is not only that officials make themselves disabled due to connections, but also that people who received a real disability, in particular in combat operations, often cannot receive the appropriate status and fair payments
He also emphasized that there should be personal responsibility and personnel decisions due to this situation in the central authorities — in the vertical of control over MSEK.
What do the decisions of the National Security Council foresee
As the president explained, first of all it is about a full audit of pensions and other payments to all officials who have arranged for their own disabilities.
By December 31, draft laws on amendments to the Criminal Code, which will define MSEKs as subjects of criminal liability for illegal enrichment, must be developed.
In addition, the head of state ordered a separate walk through all local authorities.
During the meeting of the National Security Council, the situation in the prosecutor's office of Ukraine was also discussed. After that, as is known, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Andriy Kostin, wrote a resignation letter.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-