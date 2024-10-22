Zelensky ordered to liquidate the MSEK system

On October 22, the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky traditionally addressed the Ukrainians and talked about the decision of the National Security Council against the backdrop of a loud scandal surrounding the MSEK. The President put into effect the decision to liquidate all MSEK from December 31 of this year.

Zelensky revealed the results of the NSDC meeting

According to the Ukrainian leader, he learned about numerous cases of violations of the MSEK and false disabilities for officials. It is not only about prosecutors.

There are hundreds of such facts of obviously unjustified disabilities among customs, tax officials, in the Pension Fund system, and in local administrations. All this must be dealt with carefully and promptly. The MSEK system should be liquidated. But for real and precisely systemic changes, full digitization of all stages of work on establishing disability must be carried out. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The head of state drew attention to the fact that the problem is not only that officials make themselves disabled due to connections, but also that people who received a real disability, in particular in combat operations, often cannot receive the appropriate status and fair payments

He also emphasized that there should be personal responsibility and personnel decisions due to this situation in the central authorities — in the vertical of control over MSEK.

What do the decisions of the National Security Council foresee

As the president explained, first of all it is about a full audit of pensions and other payments to all officials who have arranged for their own disabilities.

By December 31, draft laws on amendments to the Criminal Code, which will define MSEKs as subjects of criminal liability for illegal enrichment, must be developed.

There was a report at the NSDC by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Malyuk, and the Minister of Internal Affairs, Klymenko, regarding the ongoing inspections and investigations. "Unfortunately, there were very unconvincing reports by the Minister of Health of Ukraine and the Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine," Zelenskyi said. Share

In addition, the head of state ordered a separate walk through all local authorities.