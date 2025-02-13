Zelenskyy approved sanctions against Poroshenko and Kolomoisky — who else is on the lists

The NSDC imposed sanctions against former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, former leader of the Ukrainian People's Party Viktor Medvedchuk, former MP and entrepreneur Kostyantyn Zhevago, as well as billionaire and co-founder of PrivatBank Gennady Bogolyubov.
Zelenskyy approved NSDC sanctions: who is on the lists
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has implemented the NSDC's decision to impose personal sanctions against a number of individuals and organizations.
The corresponding decree No. 81/2025 “On the Decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of February 12, 2025 “On the Application of Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)” was published on the website of the Head of State.
Among the sanctioned individuals:
Ihor Kolomoisky,
Gennady Bogolyubov,
Konstantin Zhevago,
Petro Poroshenko,
Viktor Medvedchuk.
Sanctions include:
deprivation of state awards of Ukraine and other forms of honor;
asset blocking — temporary deprivation of the right to use and dispose of assets belonging to an individual or legal entity, as well as assets in respect of which such an individual may directly or indirectly (through other individuals or legal entities) perform actions identical in content to the exercise of the right to dispose of them;
restrictions on trading operations (complete cessation);
"restriction, partial or complete cessation of the transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine (complete cessation); prevention of the withdrawal of capital outside Ukraine."
