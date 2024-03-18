Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss infrastructure protection and defensive lines

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's staff. There, they discussed the situation at the front, the construction of defence lines, and infrastructure protection.

What was discussed with the Staff?

Zelenskyy reported that he had received detailed reports from the front. The meeting also heard:

AFU Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi's report is on the main directions for active actions.

Reports on expenditure and receipt of ammunition, intelligence data.

The state of execution of concluded contracts and contracting for future periods: procurement and production of equipment, weapons, and shells.

In addition, the president heard reports on implementing Staf's previous decisions.

Firstly, regarding the protection of critical infrastructure objects: energy, water and gas supply. Share

PM Denys Shmyhal, Deputy PM Oleksandr Kubrakov, Naftogaz Chief Oleksiy Chernyshov and Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi gave speeches at the meeting.

Secondly, regarding the continuation of the construction of defensive lines. They heard the Prime Minister and the head of the special transport service of the Ministry of Defence, Bohdan Bondar. Work continues.

Construction of defensive lines

On March 18, Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa RMA, showed how they are renewing, strengthening and creating new defence lines in Odesa.

Kiper said that fortifications are being built in the region, barrier lines, "dragon's teeth", anti-tank ditches, and other non-explosive barriers are being installed.

Since the beginning of 2024, the Government has allocated 20 billion hryvnias for fortifications and constructing defence lines in various country regions.

On February 25, Zelenskyy announced the audit of fortifications, which will help identify and eliminate weak points on the front line.