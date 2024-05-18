Zelenskyy honored memory of victims of genocide of Crimean Tatar people

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people 80 years ago was one of the worst crimes of the Soviet regime against human life.
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasised that due to the criminal actions of the USSR, the Crimean Tatar people lost at least a third of their population.
According to the president, people were able to return to their native land only after tens of years, but the criminal was never punished and the Soviet regime was not condemned.
Zelenskyy also stated that Ukraine is obliged to respond to Russia's attacks with the resilience of our people, the victory of our state over the evil of occupation, and fair punishment for all Russian war crimes since 2014.
On this day in 1944, the Soviet regime began the total deportation of the Crimean Tatar people from the Crimean peninsula to the regions of Central Asia and the Urals.
In total, about 200,000 people were deported. They were banned from returning to Crimea for more than 40 years. According to various sources, about half of the deported citizens died of violence, hunger, cold and disease on the way and in places of deportation.
According to the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, May 18 was declared the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Genocide of the Crimean Tatar People.
Traditionally, on 18 May, Ukraine holds mourning events in memory of the victims of the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people from Crimea, but this year, as in the past, Russia's military invasion and occupation of Crimea affect all public events.