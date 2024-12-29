Zelenskyy responded to the large-scale plane crash in South Korea
Zelenskyy responded to the large-scale plane crash in South Korea

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expressed condolences over the plane crash in South Korea, which killed more than 100 people.

Points of attention

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and supported the people of South Korea during this difficult time.
  • The plane crash occurred during landing of a Jeju Air Boeing aircraft, killing more than 100 people.
  • The official causes of the accident have not yet been established, but the possibility of landing gear failure, possibly due to a collision with a bird, is being indicated.
  • There were 175 passengers and 6 crew members on board the plane, and the cause of the accident is under thorough investigation.

Zelensky expressed condolences to the families of the deceased

Terrible news about the tragic Jeju Air plane crash at Muan International Airport in the Republic of Korea, which took so many lives. Every loss is an immeasurable tragedy.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased, the people of South Korea, and the country's acting President Choi Sang-mok.

Ukraine shares your grief and supports the Korean people in this difficult time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

What is known about the plane crash in South Korea?

According to media reports, the crash occurred during the landing of a Boeing aircraft operated by Jeju Air, which was flying from Thailand.

There were 175 passengers and 6 crew members on board. Footage posted online shows the plane, with no visible landing gear, skidding down the runway and then crashing into a wall, causing an explosion, fire and debris. The cause of the crash has not yet been officially determined.

Initially, 85 people were reported dead. Later, the death toll rose to 120.

Officials believe the crash may have been caused by a landing gear failure, possibly caused by a bird strike. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the tragedy.

