Zelenskyy responded to the large-scale plane crash in South Korea

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expressed condolences over the plane crash in South Korea, which killed more than 100 people.

Zelensky expressed condolences to the families of the deceased

Terrible news about the tragic Jeju Air plane crash at Muan International Airport in the Republic of Korea, which took so many lives. Every loss is an immeasurable tragedy. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased, the people of South Korea, and the country's acting President Choi Sang-mok.

Трагічна новина про жахливу авіакатастрофу Jeju Air у міжнародному аеропорту «Муан» в окрузі Муан, Республіка Корея, яка забрала так багато життів. Кожне втрачене життя — це незмірна трагедія.



Від імені українського народу та від себе особисто висловлюю щирі співчуття родинам… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 29, 2024

Ukraine shares your grief and supports the Korean people in this difficult time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

What is known about the plane crash in South Korea?

According to media reports, the crash occurred during the landing of a Boeing aircraft operated by Jeju Air, which was flying from Thailand.

There were 175 passengers and 6 crew members on board. Footage posted online shows the plane, with no visible landing gear, skidding down the runway and then crashing into a wall, causing an explosion, fire and debris. The cause of the crash has not yet been officially determined.

Initially, 85 people were reported dead. Later, the death toll rose to 120.