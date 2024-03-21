Zelenskyy says the fate of Kyiv and Ukraine was decided in battle near Moshchun in 2022
Office of the President of Ukraine
On the second anniversary of the liberation of the Kyiv region from the Russian occupiers, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, honoured the memory of defenders who died during the defence and liberation of the village of Moshchun.

Commemoration of the Moshchun village defenders

Today, we remember a battle two years ago, but it can never be forgotten. That time largely determined the fate of the Ukrainian state. It was here, in the battles for Moshchun and nearby, in the battles for Gostomel, Irpin, and other cities and villages of the Kyiv region, that the fate of Ukraine and the Ukrainian capital was decided. Then, it was not only possible to prevent the Russian army from entering Kyiv. Then, it became evident to everyone in the world what Ukrainians are like and what Putin's Russia is.

Those present honoured the memory of the soldiers who died for the freedom of Ukraine with a moment of silence.

During the moment of silence, the names of 118 defenders who died fighting for the village of Moshchun, repelling the invasion of the Russian invaders, were announced.

Zelenskyy presented state awards to servicemen of Ukraine's Armed Forces, the State Border Guard Service, the National Guard, and the Security Service.

The award of the President "Cross of Combat Merit" was awarded to a participant in the defence of Kyiv, lieutenant colonel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Mykola Demyanyuk.

He organised the defence in the most dangerous and difficult direction of the enemy's advance in the Moshchun area. He also distinguished himself during the battles in the Kharkiv region.

The events took place on the future "Angels of Victory" territory.

The "Angels of Victory" memorial is being created in the forest near Moshchun, where some of the fiercest battles to defend Kyiv from Russian invaders took place in March 2022.

Додати до обраного
