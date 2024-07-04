Zelenskyy's speaker says President has no plans to make interview with Tucker Carlson
Zelenskyy's speaker says President has no plans to make interview with Tucker Carlson

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Source:  online.ua

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spokesman, the head of state has no plans to interview scandalous journalist Tucker Carlson.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyi's official representative denied information about a possible interview with Tucker Carlson.
  • Tucker Carlson claims that he tried to arrange an interview with the president of Ukraine for two years.
  • The journalist explains his initiative as an attempt to provide US citizens with objective information about the conflict in Ukraine, which affects international politics.
  • President Zelenskyy conveys that he has no plans to communicate with Tucker Carlson due to the absence of the latter in the president's schedule.
  • The denial of information about the interview with Tucker Carlson reveals the spring of communication between the media and the government in the context of international relations.

The president's speaker refutes Carlson's statements about his intention to interview Zelenskyy

Mr. Tucker Carlson should check his FSB sources more carefully. The President of Ukraine has a completely different schedule, and Tucker Carlson is not there, Zelenskyy's spokesman advised.

What has Tucker Carlson said earlier

It is worth noting that the scandalous American journalist Tucker Carlson allegedly had permission to interview President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, attempts to conduct this interview allegedly lasted for almost 2 years.

At the same time, Carlson explained the initiative regarding his conversation with the Ukrainian president as the need to give US citizens "necessary information about the conflict" that affects the country's position on the world stage.

Looks like we’ve got the Zelenskyy interview. We’ve been trying for two years, and with particular intensity after interviewing Putin in February. The point is to bring Americans much-needed information about the conflict that’s completely reshaping their country’s position in the world, the scandalous American journalist emphasises.

