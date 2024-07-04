Zelenskyy's speaker says President has no plans to make interview with Tucker Carlson

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spokesman, the head of state has no plans to interview scandalous journalist Tucker Carlson.
The president's speaker refutes Carlson's statements about his intention to interview Zelenskyy
What has Tucker Carlson said earlier
It is worth noting that the scandalous American journalist Tucker Carlson allegedly had permission to interview President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
According to him, attempts to conduct this interview allegedly lasted for almost 2 years.
At the same time, Carlson explained the initiative regarding his conversation with the Ukrainian president as the need to give US citizens "necessary information about the conflict" that affects the country's position on the world stage.
Looks like we’ve got the Zelenskyy interview. We’ve been trying for two years, and with particular intensity after interviewing Putin in February. The point is to bring Americans much-needed information about the conflict that’s completely reshaping their country’s position in…— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 3, 2024
