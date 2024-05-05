Zinchenko ridiculed after statment to join Ukrainian army

Former Dynamo Kyiv and Ukraine forward Viktor Leonenko has revealed his anger following the Arsenal London player Oleksandr Zinchenko's statement to defend his homeland at the front.

Leonenko explained why he was angered by Zinchenko's statement

Oleksandr Zinchenko recently admitted to journalists that he is ready to go to the front and defend Ukraine.

What would I do if I was drafted? I would go to war. I have friends who are fighting. It's hard to realise that not so long ago we went to the same school, played on the playground or on the football field, and now they have to defend our country. And, frankly, it is so hard to accept, but it is what it is. We cannot give up, Zinchenko said. Share

Football expert Viktor Leonenko, who is a legend of Dynamo Kyiv, immediately responded to his words.

The former forward was asked about the prospects of the Ukrainian national team at Euro-2024, but he turned his attention to Zinchenko.

You can play with everyone, even though we often win by accident. I expect quality from our national team. If there is quality, there will be victories. And you can see how it is with us. One guy is going to war, and they keep taking him off the train. I'm tired of meeting him at the railway station. He's a blond guy, his name is Zinchenko, Viktor Leonenko said ironically. Share

What is important to know about Oleksandr Zinchenko

As you know, the famous Ukrainian footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko is a UNITED24 ambassador and actively helps not only the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but also fellow citizens affected by the war.

He uses all available opportunities to remind the world of Russia's aggression.

However, for some reason, many people do not like this activity of the Ukrainian football star.

It is also worth reminding you that the European Championship in Germany starts on 14 June.

Ukraine's national team will play its first match in the tournament on 17 June against Romania in Munich.