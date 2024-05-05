Zinchenko ridiculed after statment to join Ukrainian army

Former Dynamo Kyiv and Ukraine forward Viktor Leonenko has revealed his anger following the Arsenal London player Oleksandr Zinchenko's statement to defend his homeland at the front.
Leonenko explained why he was angered by Zinchenko's statement
Oleksandr Zinchenko recently admitted to journalists that he is ready to go to the front and defend Ukraine.
Football expert Viktor Leonenko, who is a legend of Dynamo Kyiv, immediately responded to his words.
The former forward was asked about the prospects of the Ukrainian national team at Euro-2024, but he turned his attention to Zinchenko.
What is important to know about Oleksandr Zinchenko
As you know, the famous Ukrainian footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko is a UNITED24 ambassador and actively helps not only the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but also fellow citizens affected by the war.
He uses all available opportunities to remind the world of Russia's aggression.
However, for some reason, many people do not like this activity of the Ukrainian football star.
It is also worth reminding you that the European Championship in Germany starts on 14 June.
Ukraine's national team will play its first match in the tournament on 17 June against Romania in Munich.