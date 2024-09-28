Zuckerberg's fortune has grown to a record in two years. Exactly how

Thanks to the record high price of shares of Meta Platforms company, the fortune of its CEO Mark Zuckerberg exceeded the mark of 200 billion US dollars for the first time.

Zuckerberg's fortune has increased to a record

Zuckerberg's wealth increased almost six times in less than two years, to 201 billion US dollars.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, he moved to fourth place on the list of the 500 richest people in the world, behind Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault.

Since January 1 of this year, Zuckerberg's fortune has increased by $73.4 billion thanks to his 13% stake in Meta Platforms.

The company's shares closed at an all-time high on Wednesday, and have already gained 60% this year overall.

While other tech titans have seen big jumps in net worth this year — such as Nvidia Corp.'s CEO Jensen Huang doubled his fortune to $106.2 billion — no one has grown as much as Zuckerberg.

The ranking of the world's richest people has not changed much

French businessman Bernard Arnault again took first place in the ranking of the richest people in the world. As you know, he has a controlling stake in the LVMH company.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that Arno's fortune has reached 215 billion dollars as of today.

During the last few months, they have increased by as much as 7 billion dollars.

On the second step of the rating was the founder and former CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, whose fortune is estimated at $198 billion (+$20.8 billion since the beginning of the year).

The founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, was also in the top three with $194 billion.

What is interesting, the top 10 richest people in the world are Americans — 90% of them are in this rating, despite the fact that the list was headed by a Frenchman.

The following also made it to the top ten of the rating: