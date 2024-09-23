11 policemen of the Russia were suspected of organizing a torture chamber in Kherson

The Kherson regional prosecutor's office identified a Russian general and 10 of his subordinates who organized one of the most brutal executions in occupied Kherson.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, 11 Russian police officers were identified and notified in absentia of the suspicion.

All of them are charged with violations of the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons based on a prior conspiracy (part 5 of article 27, part 2 of article 28, part 1, 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, in June 2022, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation from various units were sent to the occupied territory of the Kherson region to ensure the occupation regime. In order to avoid responsibility, their personal data was changed.

In Kherson, a 47-year-old major-general of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation headed the illegally created "temporary administration of the Ministry of the Interior of Russia in the Kherson region." Two colonels of the Russian police became his deputies. Share

"Officials" of the pseudo-organ controlled the Kherson detention center. In July 2022, a 38-year-old senior lieutenant of the Russian police with the pseudonym Zlyi became the head of the occupation ITT. Seven more junior officers and sergeants of the Russian police took regular positions in the penitentiary.

The suspects, acting in a conspiracy, illegally imprisoned at least 183 civilians. They subjected them to physical and psychological violence.

Facts of beatings, electric shock torture and other forms of abuse of detainees have been established. One of the suspects became an accomplice in the intentional killing of a imprisoned man.

The suspects also organized and ensured the forced voting of prisoners in a pseudo-referendum on the accession of the Kherson region to the Russian Federation. Those they detained were forced to vote under the threat of violence and physical punishment.

In October 2022, with the participation of the suspects, at least 60 civilians from the captured ITT were forcibly transported to places of detention on the left bank of the Kherson region and to other occupied territories. Only nine of them were later able to return to the territory controlled by Ukraine. The whereabouts of other civilians remain unknown.

What is known about war criminals of the Russian Federation

As noted, the murder took place in March 2022 on the territory of one of the settlements of the Sniguriv district of the Mykolaiv region. The deceased is a 53-year-old man.

Before the murder, the Russian military brutally tortured the civilian. The fact of murder, as well as torture, was established thanks to the corresponding audio recording of the interception of the conversation of the Russian military.

During the cooperation of the GUR and the National Police, the identities of the war criminals — three officers of the Armed Forces of Russia, who were in the Sniguriv district at the time of the crime — were established.