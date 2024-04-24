12 powerful explosions rock in occupied Mariupol: details

At least 12 explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Mariupol on April 24. No hits were recorded in the city.
What is known about the explosions in Mariupol
According to Petro Andryushchenko, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, at least 12 explosions occurred at 01:20.
According to Andryushchenko, half an hour after the explosions, the Russian public reported on "Tornado-S missiles with a range of up to 300 km in the city of Kurakhove."
The mayor's adviser noted that the cause of the explosions is being established.
What is the situation in Mariupol?
Russian troops captured Mariupol and the district in the spring of 2022 after months of fierce fighting. After that, the occupiers made the destroyed city their military base.
According to satellite images published online, the Russian occupiers wanted to connect Mariupol with Russian Rostov, Taganrog and other large cities in Donbas. They have already started building the road.
The new railway branch to the south of Donetsk, almost 60 km long, was built in eight months.
At the same time, British intelligence believes that one of the goals of the Russian Federation will be to support activity in Mariupol. The British Ministry of Defense said that the Russians will probably want to restore Azovstal and other facilities that they destroyed in 2022.
