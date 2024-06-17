15 injured were rushed to hospital after bus crash with Ukrainians in Romania: details
15 injured were rushed to hospital after bus crash with Ukrainians in Romania: details

accident
Source:  online.ua

On June 16, a bus carrying Ukrainian citizens was involved in a traffic accident in Romania. As a result of the incident, four people were taken to the hospital.

Points of attention

 

  • There were 57 Ukrainians on the bus, 15 of whom were taken to the hospital with injuries.
  • A similar accident happened last week in the Czech Republic, when a night express with Ukrainians got into a road accident, resulting in the death and injuries of passengers.
  • The collision in the Czech Republic was caused by a RegioJet driver's error, which had serious consequences.

What is known about the accident in Romania

A bus carrying Ukrainians collided with a truck that was travelling in the direction of the municipality of Konstanz.

Firefighters promptly arrived at the scene and activated the "Red Intervention Plan", which is implemented, for example, in the case of major accidents, and enables faster response measures.

According to the edition, there were 57 Ukrainian citizens on the bus, including 42 minors and 15 adults. Of them, 15 people (2 adults and 13 children) were injured.

In addition, four people were taken to the hospital: two adults and two children.

What is known about previous accidents

On June 5, in the Czech city of Pardubice, night express RegioJet 1021, heading to Chop (Ukraine), was involved in an accident with a ČD Cargo freight train.

Previously, four people died. Among them are two citizens of Ukraine, the citizenship of the other dead is being clarified. Another 34 people suffered minor injuries and received medical assistance on the spot.

According to preliminary data, the collision occurred due to an error by the RegioJet driver. Photos and videos indicate that after the collision, the first car behind the Regiojet express locomotive derailed and partially overturned.

