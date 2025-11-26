16-year-old boy carried out a double terrorist attack in Dnipro

The National Police of Ukraine has officially confirmed that a 16-year-old teenager remotely detonated two improvised explosive devices in the private sector of the Dnipro River at the request of Russian special services. One person is currently known to have died.

A 16-year-old suspect has already been detained

According to the NPU, a 35-year-old man died as a result of the first explosion.

After the arrival of the investigative and operational group and specialists from the Main Police Department's explosives service to the scene, a second controlled explosion occurred. As a result, the policeman was seriously injured. Share

Photo: UA_National_Police

Thanks to the joint efforts of the police and the SBU, it was possible to find out within 24 hours that a 16-year-old boy who was looking for "quick money" was involved in the terrorist attack.

It was established that the teenager contacted representatives of the Russian special services on Telegram — they were the ones who provided the young man with instructions and coordinates of the facility in the Dnipro.

Photo: UA_National_Police

The minor purchased components for making explosive devices, disguised them as fire extinguishers, equipped them for remote detonation, and installed them near a designated location. He also placed disguised mobile phones set up for video surveillance nearby. Share

The National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have already detained the teenager — he has been declared a suspect.