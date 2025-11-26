16-year-old boy carried out a double terrorist attack in Dnipro

The National Police of Ukraine has officially confirmed that a 16-year-old teenager remotely detonated two improvised explosive devices in the private sector of the Dnipro River at the request of Russian special services. One person is currently known to have died.
- Swift collaboration between Ukrainian police and security agencies leading to the apprehension of the suspect within 24 hours of the incident.
- Details emerging on how the minor acquired components, set up remote detonation, and conducted the terrorist attack.
A 16-year-old suspect has already been detained
According to the NPU, a 35-year-old man died as a result of the first explosion.
Thanks to the joint efforts of the police and the SBU, it was possible to find out within 24 hours that a 16-year-old boy who was looking for "quick money" was involved in the terrorist attack.
It was established that the teenager contacted representatives of the Russian special services on Telegram — they were the ones who provided the young man with instructions and coordinates of the facility in the Dnipro.
The National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have already detained the teenager — he has been declared a suspect.
