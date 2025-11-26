16-year-old boy carried out a double terrorist attack in Dnipro
Category
Events
Publication date

16-year-old boy carried out a double terrorist attack in Dnipro

National Police of Ukraine
A 16-year-old suspect has already been detained
Читати українською

The National Police of Ukraine has officially confirmed that a 16-year-old teenager remotely detonated two improvised explosive devices in the private sector of the Dnipro River at the request of Russian special services. One person is currently known to have died.

Points of attention

  • Swift collaboration between Ukrainian police and security agencies leading to the apprehension of the suspect within 24 hours of the incident.
  • Details emerging on how the minor acquired components, set up remote detonation, and conducted the terrorist attack.

A 16-year-old suspect has already been detained

According to the NPU, a 35-year-old man died as a result of the first explosion.

After the arrival of the investigative and operational group and specialists from the Main Police Department's explosives service to the scene, a second controlled explosion occurred. As a result, the policeman was seriously injured.

Photo: UA_National_Police

Thanks to the joint efforts of the police and the SBU, it was possible to find out within 24 hours that a 16-year-old boy who was looking for "quick money" was involved in the terrorist attack.

It was established that the teenager contacted representatives of the Russian special services on Telegram — they were the ones who provided the young man with instructions and coordinates of the facility in the Dnipro.

Photo: UA_National_Police

The minor purchased components for making explosive devices, disguised them as fire extinguishers, equipped them for remote detonation, and installed them near a designated location. He also placed disguised mobile phones set up for video surveillance nearby.

The National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have already detained the teenager — he has been declared a suspect.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Polish police arrest first suspects in railway attack
railway

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?