20,000 teddy bears on the National Mall. The US held an action to save Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

A massive rally was held near the US Congress, right in the center of Washington, to demand the return home of Ukrainian children abducted by Russians from the aggressor country of Russia. 20,000 teddy bears were symbolically used as part of the event.
Points of attention
- Ambassador Olga Stefanishyna highlighted the crucial role of international support and the need for Russia to face severe consequences for its actions.
- Efforts are ongoing to reunite the abducted Ukrainian children with their families and homes, with over 2,000 children already returned.
The world has no right to forget about the Ukrainian children abducted by Russia
The important event was spoken about by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, Olga Stefanishyna.
As the Ukrainian diplomat noted, without saving Ukrainian children, there can be neither an end to the war nor a lasting just peace.
Against this backdrop, Stefanishyna expressed gratitude for the bipartisan and bicameral support for this issue in Congress.
The Ambassador drew attention to the important role played by Senator Amy Klobuchar, Congressman Michael McCaul, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Jamie Raskin in the process of returning Ukrainian children home.
According to the diplomat, they not only joined the campaign in support of children, but also constantly draw attention to the importance of returning the children and holding Russia accountable.
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