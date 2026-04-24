20,000 teddy bears on the National Mall. The US held an action to save Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

A massive rally was held near the US Congress, right in the center of Washington, to demand the return home of Ukrainian children abducted by Russians from the aggressor country of Russia. 20,000 teddy bears were symbolically used as part of the event.

The world has no right to forget about the Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

The important event was spoken about by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, Olga Stefanishyna.

20,000 teddy bears on the National Mall near the Capitol in downtown Washington, D.C. — each one symbolizing a Ukrainian child abducted by Russia since the start of a full-scale invasion. Ukraine has returned more than 2,000 children to Bring Kids Back UA, but thousands remain separated from their families and homes. Olga Stefanishyna Madam Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States

Photo: facebook.com/olga.kravets.796

As the Ukrainian diplomat noted, without saving Ukrainian children, there can be neither an end to the war nor a lasting just peace.

Against this backdrop, Stefanishyna expressed gratitude for the bipartisan and bicameral support for this issue in Congress.

Photo: facebook.com/olga.kravets.796

The Ambassador drew attention to the important role played by Senator Amy Klobuchar, Congressman Michael McCaul, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Jamie Raskin in the process of returning Ukrainian children home.

Photo: facebook.com/olga.kravets.796

According to the diplomat, they not only joined the campaign in support of children, but also constantly draw attention to the importance of returning the children and holding Russia accountable.

Photo: facebook.com/olga.kravets.796