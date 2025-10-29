Russia shelled a children's hospital in Kherson — children and adults were injured

On the morning of October 29, 2025, Russian invaders shelled a children's hospital in Kherson. It is important to understand that at that time there were young patients, their parents, and medical staff there.

Russians are attacking Ukrainian children again

The details of the new attack are being revealed by the press service of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

On October 29, 2025, at around 09:20, the enemy opened artillery fire on a children's hospital in Kherson, where at that time young patients, their parents, and medical staff were staying, the official statement said.

According to the latest data, 9 people were injured, including four children and three medical workers. The number of injured is being clarified.

In addition, it is noted that the Russians caused significant damage to the hospital building — the blast wave damaged nearby buildings.

Currently, prosecutors, together with investigators, are recording the consequences of the shelling and collecting evidence of another war crime by the enemy.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into the fact of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office once again draws attention to the fact that shelling of civilian objects, in particular healthcare facilities, is a gross violation of the norms of international humanitarian law.