Russia shelled a children's hospital in Kherson — children and adults were injured

On the morning of October 29, 2025, Russian invaders shelled a children's hospital in Kherson. It is important to understand that at that time there were young patients, their parents, and medical staff there.
Points of attention
- The incident highlights the ongoing dangers faced by civilians in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, particularly vulnerable groups like children receiving medical care.
- It is crucial for the international community to condemn such attacks on civilian objects, especially healthcare facilities, and ensure the protection of innocent lives in conflict zones.
Russians are attacking Ukrainian children again
The details of the new attack are being revealed by the press service of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.
According to the latest data, 9 people were injured, including four children and three medical workers. The number of injured is being clarified.
In addition, it is noted that the Russians caused significant damage to the hospital building — the blast wave damaged nearby buildings.
Currently, prosecutors, together with investigators, are recording the consequences of the shelling and collecting evidence of another war crime by the enemy.
The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office once again draws attention to the fact that shelling of civilian objects, in particular healthcare facilities, is a gross violation of the norms of international humanitarian law.
