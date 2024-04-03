44 states in The Hague support special tribunal creation and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

On the morning of April 3, it was officially announced that 44 states in The Hague supported the creation of a special tribunal and the use of Russia's frozen assets amid Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Conference in The Hague. What is known about the results of the meeting

The conference's political declaration, called "Restoring of Justice for Ukraine", was supported by 44 allies of Ukraine.

First of all, it is about:

creation of a special tribunal regarding the crime of aggression against the Russian Federation; use of Russian frozen assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

The following signed this document: Albania, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, Great Britain and USA.

It is worth noting that a total of 57 countries participated in the conference.

Allies of Ukraine have once again confirmed their intention to work on the creation of a special tribunal to hold Russia accountable for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, as well as to make maximum efforts to punish Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his cronies.

In addition, the conference participants in The Hague welcome the start of the Register of Losses, which started accepting applications on April 2.

The signatory countries assure that the sovereign assets of the Russian Federation in their jurisdiction will remain frozen until Russia stops its aggression against Ukraine and pays for the damage caused.

How Ukraine reacted to the decisions of its allies in The Hague

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, made a statement.

According to him, if the idea of a special tribunal was treated with scepticism at the beginning of the full-scale war, it is now supported by many countries, and this was reflected in the conference's final declaration.

Two years ago, everyone flatly rejected the idea of a Special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. A year ago, it appeared to be mired in disputes between states. Nowadays, the majority of them have a clear understanding that there is no alternative to… — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 2, 2024