Institute for the Study of War (ISW) analyst George Barros notes that the widespread use of UAVs in Russia's criminal war against Ukraine has increased the vulnerability of ground armies and military equipment.

How the widespread use of drones has completely changed the way we think about warfare

In Ukraine, there is a 100% arms race with the use of artificial intelligence between Ukrainians and Russians, Barros emphasized.

He noted that a certain integration of UAVs and artificial intelligence was used by both the Ukrainian military and the Russian occupiers.

The analyst (ISW) emphasizes that there is currently no evidence of the use of drones with AI to launch strikes in the war in Ukraine.

However, UAVs with artificial intelligence systems were definitely used for reconnaissance purposes by both sides.

The analyst also adds that there are already systems in place to defeat drones by undermining the radio frequencies the operator uses to control them.

At the same time, Barros warns that the use of AI can allow UAVs to be programmed in advance to detect and destroy certain targets without interaction with the operator.

He also noted that he has no information on whether Ukraine or Russia are ahead of each other in the race to use UAVs with AI.

Conditions on the battlefield require these kinds of decisions. And this is happening much faster than most people in Washington think, the analyst emphasizes.

Drones in the war in Ukraine completely changed all military doctrines

The publication's article notes that certain technological solutions on the battlefield in the war in Ukraine have become a real nightmare for both military strategists and the military themselves.

Maneuvering in modern warfare is extremely difficult to accomplish, and this is due to the tactical innovations of drones. Now, no military theorist has an answer or a solution to how to restore maneuverability on the battlefield, Barros emphasizes.

The publication notes that military analysts are puzzled by the changes in wartime principles.

The previous military doctrines of the USA, NATO, and the Russian Federation were largely invalidated by the realities of war using drones. Tactical surprise has now been virtually eliminated thanks to the incredible proliferation of cheap quadcopter drones, the ISW analyst emphasizes.

According to Barros, the change in military doctrines became one of the reasons for the extremely limited success of the Armed Forces counteroffensive in 2023.

The Russian occupiers were able to successfully use drone reconnaissance capabilities in tandem with artillery and drone strikes to weaken the SFU before they could advance on Russian positions.