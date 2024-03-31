Currently, Ukraine is engaged in a fierce confrontation with Russia for superiority in the use of drones. A loss in this confrontation, as noted by Kyiv Post analysts, could lead to a disaster.
What will happen to Ukraine if the Russian army gains an advantage in the use of drones
Analysts of the publication warn that the defeat of Ukraine in the pursuit of superiority in the use of drones may result in new territorial losses and losses of personnel and military equipment on the battlefield.
The authors of the material warn that the so-called "smart" UAVs based on artificial intelligence will give the occupation army of the Russian Federation an advantage on the battlefield over Western models of drones.
Journalists warn that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin may later use this advantage to attack the Baltic states.
At the same time, analysts sound the alarm, because in the face of a real threat, Western countries are in no hurry to help Ukraine with new modern UAVs.
At the same time, the material emphasizes that the current situation poses a threat not only to Ukraine.
When "smart" drones can appear on the battlefield in Ukraine
According to Prodanyuk, it is likely that smart drones will appear en masse in 6-12 months.
Ukraine announced plans to produce one million FPV drones this year.
At the same time, it is noted that most of the Ukrainian development of smart drones is largely based on crowdfunding.
At the same time, Western partners have not yet provided Ukraine with any significant assistance in this direction.
The West has provided Ukraine with a few drones, but only in small numbers, many of which have limited effectiveness.
According to analyst Andrew Perpetua, Ukrainian FPVs and other aerial drones are responsible for 80 to 90% of detected losses of Russian equipment every day.
Military analysts say Ukraine currently leads Putin's forces in the number of successful drone strikes, but Russia is looking to catch up and the West has been slow to respond.
