5 people died in an accident in Ivano-Frankivsk region, including children

On the evening of December 30, a fatal road accident involving a car and a truck occurred in the Carpathian region. Five young people, including two minors, died as a result of the accident.

What is known about the fatal accident?

The police determined that the 20-year-old driver of a BMW 520, a resident of Burshtyn, was speeding, inattentive, and drove into the oncoming lane on a curved section of the road.

There he collided with a DAF truck driven by a 52-year-old citizen of the Republic of Moldova.

The investigation showed that the tread on the BMW's rear wheels did not meet established standards.

The accident resulted in the death of the BMW driver and four passengers on the spot. Among the victims were a 15-year-old and 18-year-old girl, as well as boys born in 2004, 2006, and 2008. The truck driver was sober, which was confirmed by a sobriety test.

At 21:49, the "101" line received a report of a road accident on the H-09 "Mukachevo-Lviv" highway in the village of Nastashyne, Burshtyn community, Ivano-Frankivsk district.

Rescuers used emergency rescue equipment to unblock the bodies of the deceased from the mangled car.

What is known about the fatal traffic accident involving Ukrainians in Poland?

On October 10, a fatal road accident occurred in Poland near the Ukrainian border. Ukrainians died and others were injured in the accident.

As noted, the accident occurred near the Polish-Ukrainian border checkpoint in Medytsia.

A minibus carrying Ukrainian citizens collided with a truck. The bus crashed into the truck's trailer.