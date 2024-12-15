A large-scale accident occurred near Lviv — 7 people died
National Police of Ukraine
On December 15, a tragic road accident involving a road train, a passenger car, and a minibus occurred near Lviv. Seven people died and three more were injured as a result of the accident.

  • A tragic accident near Lviv killed 7 people and seriously injured three others.
  • The police have launched an investigation, identifying the deceased and establishing the causes of the fatal accident.
  • This incident reminds us of the importance of road safety and following traffic rules.
  • The accident occurred on the 'Ternopil - Lviv - Rava-Ruska' highway in the Lviv region, a road train, a passenger car and a minibus collided.

What is known about the accident near Lviv?

As reported by the police, the accident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. on the Ternopil — Lviv — Rava-Ruska highway near the village of Chyzhykiv in the Lviv district.

A BMW car, a DAF truck and a Mercedes Sprinter minibus collided.

Photo — www.facebook.com/MVS.LVIV

Seven passengers of the minibus died on the spot. Their identities are currently being confirmed.

A 45-year-old truck driver, a 39-year-old minibus driver, and a 23-year-old passenger in a Mercedes Sprinter were also injured in the accident. All victims were hospitalized in Lviv hospitals.

The police are conducting an investigation to clarify all the circumstances of the incident.

What is known about the fatal traffic accident involving Ukrainians in Poland?

On October 10, a fatal road accident occurred in Poland near the Ukrainian border. Ukrainians died and others were injured in the accident.

As noted, the accident occurred near the Polish-Ukrainian border checkpoint in Medytsia.

A minibus carrying Ukrainian citizens collided with a truck. The bus crashed into the truck's trailer.

There were seven Ukrainians in the minibus. According to police, two people died in the accident — a woman and a man, aged 45 and 60.

