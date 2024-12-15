A large-scale accident occurred near Lviv — 7 people died

On December 15, a tragic road accident involving a road train, a passenger car, and a minibus occurred near Lviv. Seven people died and three more were injured as a result of the accident.

What is known about the accident near Lviv?

As reported by the police, the accident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. on the Ternopil — Lviv — Rava-Ruska highway near the village of Chyzhykiv in the Lviv district.

A BMW car, a DAF truck and a Mercedes Sprinter minibus collided.

Photo — www.facebook.com/MVS.LVIV

Photo — www.facebook.com/MVS.LVIV

Seven passengers of the minibus died on the spot. Their identities are currently being confirmed.

A 45-year-old truck driver, a 39-year-old minibus driver, and a 23-year-old passenger in a Mercedes Sprinter were also injured in the accident. All victims were hospitalized in Lviv hospitals.

The police are conducting an investigation to clarify all the circumstances of the incident.

