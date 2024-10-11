A road accident involving a bus and a truck occurred near Lviv. There are dead and wounded
A road accident involving a bus and a truck occurred near Lviv. There are dead and wounded

Maksym Kozytskyi / Lviv OVA
Fatal accident near Lvov
According to Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv regional Department, as a result of a fatal road accident near Lviv in the morning of October 11, at least three people died and 27 people were injured.

  • Three people died and 27 were injured in a tragic road accident near Lviv involving a bus, a truck, and several cars.
  • The incident led to the complete blocking of road traffic on the highway M-06 'Kyiv — Chop', with law enforcement officers investigating the circumstances of the accident.
  • Patrol officers organized reverse traffic to ensure the safety of other drivers, and victims are being provided with necessary assistance.
  • In a separate incident near the Polish-Ukrainian border, two Ukrainians died and others were injured in a collision between a minibus and a truck.
  • Authorities are investigating the circumstances of both accidents to determine the causes and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

What is known about the circumstances of the fatal road accident near Lviv

On October 11, around 06:30, on the bypass of Lviv, in the area of the village of Chishki, on the highway M-06 "Kyiv — Chop" there was a mass accident with victims involving the bus of international transport "Warsaw — Odesa", the truck "Nova Poshta" and several passenger vehicles, Kozytsky noted.

According to him, road traffic was completely blocked at the scene of the accident. Vehicles are directed through Vinnyky.

Later it became known that the number of people killed in the accident increased to three people.

Unfortunately, three people have already died. Patrol officers organized reverse traffic on this section of the road. Six children are among the victims. 11 medical teams went to the scene of the accident. All necessary assistance is provided to the victims. The circumstances of the accident are being investigated by law enforcement officers, — emphasized the head of the Lviv OVA.

As of 08:40, three people died, another 35 have injuries of varying degrees of severity.

What is known about the fatal road accident involving Ukrainians in Poland

On October 10, a fatal road accident occurred in Poland near the Ukrainian border. As a result of the accident, Ukrainians died, and there are also injured.

As noted, the accident occurred near the Polish-Ukrainian border checkpoint in Medyka.

A minibus carrying citizens of Ukraine collided with a truck. The bus crashed into a truck trailer.

There were seven Ukrainians in the minibus. According to the police, two people died as a result of the accident — a woman and a man aged 45 and 60.

A fatal road accident involving Ukrainians took place in Poland — 2 people died
A fatal road accident involving Ukrainians took place in Poland — 2 people died

