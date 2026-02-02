5 violators of sanctions on defense procurement for Russia arrested in Germany

The German Federal Prosecutor's Office has arrested five people suspected of creating a criminal organization that was involved in defense procurement for Russian companies.

5 suspects in defense procurement for Russia arrested in Germany

The suspects, including citizens of Germany, Ukraine and Russia, are accused of making about 16,000 deliveries to Russia in circumvention of European Union sanctions.

This is stated on the prosecutor's office website.

To conceal these transactions, the defendants used at least a shell company in Lübeck, front clients in and outside the European Union, and a Russian company as a recipient in which one of the detainees holds a management position.

Since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, the chain has purchased goods worth at least 30 million euros.

Their recipients were 24 registered arms manufacturers in Russia. According to the prosecutor's office, Russian state institutions are also suspected of involvement in this procurement network. Share

Law enforcement officers are currently searching for five more suspects who belong to the organization.