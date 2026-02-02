5 violators of sanctions on defense procurement for Russia arrested in Germany
Category
World
Publication date

5 violators of sanctions on defense procurement for Russia arrested in Germany

Germany
Читати українською

The German Federal Prosecutor's Office has arrested five people suspected of creating a criminal organization that was involved in defense procurement for Russian companies.

Points of attention

  • Five suspects have been arrested in Germany for violating sanctions on defense procurement for Russian companies.
  • The suspects allegedly made deliveries to Russia through shell companies to circumvent European Union sanctions.
  • The criminal organization is accused of conducting about 16,000 deliveries worth at least 30 million euros to Russia.

5 suspects in defense procurement for Russia arrested in Germany

The suspects, including citizens of Germany, Ukraine and Russia, are accused of making about 16,000 deliveries to Russia in circumvention of European Union sanctions.

This is stated on the prosecutor's office website.

To conceal these transactions, the defendants used at least a shell company in Lübeck, front clients in and outside the European Union, and a Russian company as a recipient in which one of the detainees holds a management position.

Since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, the chain has purchased goods worth at least 30 million euros.

Their recipients were 24 registered arms manufacturers in Russia. According to the prosecutor's office, Russian state institutions are also suspected of involvement in this procurement network.

Law enforcement officers are currently searching for five more suspects who belong to the organization.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia circumvents US sanctions on LNG exports to the Arctic
Arctic
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New US sanctions against Russia. Trump greenlights bipartisan bill
Trump
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Despite sanctions, Finnish company supplies spare parts for ships of the Russian shadow fleet
Finnish company

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?