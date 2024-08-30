70,000 Ukrainian military personnel are undergoing training on the territory of EU countries, including Germany.

What is known about the EU's plans to train the Ukrainian military

According to the Secretary of the German Defense Ministry, Thomas Hitchler, as early as August 31, the number of military personnel undergoing training in EU countries will reach 60,000.

At the same time, another 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers are undergoing training in Germany.

Already tomorrow we will reach the number of 60 thousand. We have trained such a number of military personnel within the framework of the EU. They will return to Ukraine after the training, - emphasized Hitchler. Share

Hitchler added that Germany plans to train 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of 2024, after which they will return to Ukraine to perform combat missions.

During the meeting of defense ministers in Brussels, the high representative of the EU for foreign policy and security, Josep Borrell, noted that the European Union is about to increase the number of Ukrainian military personnel undergoing military training in European countries.

In particular, he also announced the possibility of opening a coordination center in Kyiv to strengthen cooperation with the Ukrainian armed forces.

At the same time, according to him, the issue of training Ukrainian military by European instructors remains open.

So far, there is no full agreement on the training of Ukrainian soldiers on Ukrainian soil with European instructors, Borrell said. Share

How are the military trainings of the Armed Forces in the EU countries

The training covers various aspects of military affairs, including tactics, medical training and the use of modern weapons. They take place according to the standards of the EU and NATO countries.

Recently, the General Staff released a video of night exercises of the Ukrainian military in Great Britain.

EU and NATO countries are also gradually increasing the scale of Ukrainian military exercises. For example, Latvia has already declared this.