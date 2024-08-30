70,000 Ukrainian military personnel are undergoing training on the territory of EU countries, including Germany.
Points of attention
- 70,000 Ukrainian military personnel are currently undergoing training in EU countries such as Germany to enhance combat readiness and tactics.
- Germany aims to train an additional 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers by 2024 for future combat missions in Ukraine.
- The European Union is considering expanding Ukrainian military training in EU countries and potentially establishing a coordination center in Kyiv.
- Training in the EU focuses on tactics, medical training, and modern weapons use according to NATO and EU standards, with collaboration from European and NATO countries.
- Collaboration between EU and NATO countries, such as Latvia, is boosting the scale of Ukrainian military exercises and improving their overall military training.
What is known about the EU's plans to train the Ukrainian military
According to the Secretary of the German Defense Ministry, Thomas Hitchler, as early as August 31, the number of military personnel undergoing training in EU countries will reach 60,000.
At the same time, another 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers are undergoing training in Germany.
Hitchler added that Germany plans to train 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of 2024, after which they will return to Ukraine to perform combat missions.
During the meeting of defense ministers in Brussels, the high representative of the EU for foreign policy and security, Josep Borrell, noted that the European Union is about to increase the number of Ukrainian military personnel undergoing military training in European countries.
In particular, he also announced the possibility of opening a coordination center in Kyiv to strengthen cooperation with the Ukrainian armed forces.
At the same time, according to him, the issue of training Ukrainian military by European instructors remains open.
How are the military trainings of the Armed Forces in the EU countries
The training covers various aspects of military affairs, including tactics, medical training and the use of modern weapons. They take place according to the standards of the EU and NATO countries.
Recently, the General Staff released a video of night exercises of the Ukrainian military in Great Britain.
EU and NATO countries are also gradually increasing the scale of Ukrainian military exercises. For example, Latvia has already declared this.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-