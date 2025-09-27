"92 Russian drones flew into Poland". Zelenskyy revealed details of the Russian attack on September 10

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on the night of September 10, Russia attacked Poland with 92 drones, only 19 drones managed to cross the Polish border, the rest were shot down.

Russia attacked Poland with 92 drones on September 10 — Zelenskyy

The head of state told reporters about this during a briefing.

92 drones were flying to Poland. We shot them all down. 19 reached them. Yes, we shot them down on the territory of Ukraine, of course. You could say that they were flying towards us, but we see the direction and, as they say, the choreography of this flight. Therefore, we believe that 92 were flying. We shot them all down. We believe that 19 reached them. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy also added that four Russian drones were shot down by Poles.

I'm not comparing our forces. We are at war, they are not at war.

The President announced that Ukraine is ready to share knowledge about drone attacks and countering them with partners.

First of all, we are already holding consultations with several countries. I will not name all of them yet, although some of the details have been public. We have sent signals to a number of partners and plan to send advisory groups to train our units to counter these steps. Some representatives of the countries will come to Ukraine for practical training. Share

Zelenskyy believes that Russia is deliberately attacking NATO countries in Europe with drones to "test how ready they are to help Ukraine."

I think this will have a significant impact. Public opinion will start to question why we are supplying others and not being able to protect ourselves, and this may reduce support for Ukraine, especially before winter. And at such a moment, these countries may keep the air defense systems for themselves, and not transfer them to Ukraine. Although it does not work that way. The number of missiles and the pace of their production are limited, so the systems themselves will not solve the problem instantly. And such air defense systems, which the Europeans have been producing for decades, will not protect against drone attacks. They can protect against missile attacks, but not against drones.

According to Zelenskyy, to protect against drones, different tactics and military training are needed, knowledge that NATO countries in Europe do not have. Ukraine has this knowledge, as Ukraine's air defense has been protecting against Russian drone attacks since 2022.