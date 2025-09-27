"92 Russian drones flew into Poland". Zelenskyy revealed details of the Russian attack on September 10

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on the night of September 10, Russia attacked Poland with 92 drones, only 19 drones managed to cross the Polish border, the rest were shot down.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy disclosed that Russia attacked Poland with 92 drones, with only 19 successfully crossing the border, shedding light on the evolving drone warfare tactics.
- Zelenskyy highlights the importance of sharing knowledge on drone protection and conducting consultations with other countries to enhance defense mechanisms against such attacks.
- The use of drones by Russia to test NATO countries' support for Ukraine poses a challenge to international cooperation, potentially impacting Ukraine's security and support from allies.
Russia attacked Poland with 92 drones on September 10 — Zelenskyy
The head of state told reporters about this during a briefing.
Zelenskyy also added that four Russian drones were shot down by Poles.
I'm not comparing our forces. We are at war, they are not at war.
The President announced that Ukraine is ready to share knowledge about drone attacks and countering them with partners.
Zelenskyy believes that Russia is deliberately attacking NATO countries in Europe with drones to "test how ready they are to help Ukraine."
I think this will have a significant impact. Public opinion will start to question why we are supplying others and not being able to protect ourselves, and this may reduce support for Ukraine, especially before winter. And at such a moment, these countries may keep the air defense systems for themselves, and not transfer them to Ukraine. Although it does not work that way. The number of missiles and the pace of their production are limited, so the systems themselves will not solve the problem instantly. And such air defense systems, which the Europeans have been producing for decades, will not protect against drone attacks. They can protect against missile attacks, but not against drones.
According to Zelenskyy, to protect against drones, different tactics and military training are needed, knowledge that NATO countries in Europe do not have. Ukraine has this knowledge, as Ukraine's air defense has been protecting against Russian drone attacks since 2022.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-