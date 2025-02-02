According to the "I Want to Live" project and representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, an entire assault company of soldiers of the Russian occupation army deserted from the front line near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- An entire assault company of Russian soldiers from the 1437th Motorized Rifle Regiment deserted from the front near Pokrovsk.
- The project 'I Want to Live' highlights the growing number of desertions among Russian soldiers and the harsh conditions they face.
- The Pokrovsky direction in the Donetsk region remains a hot spot of fighting between the Ukrainian military and the Russian occupation army.
- Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky reported significant losses inflicted on the Russian army in the Pokrovsk area, with thousands of invaders neutralized and killed.
- The ongoing defensive operation by the Ukrainian military aims to destroy enemy forces and reserves in the region, emphasizing the determination to push back the occupiers.
What is known about the mass desertion of soldiers of the Russian occupation army?
It is noted that the deserters served in the 1437th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces.
It is noted that at least eight Russian soldiers escaped.
Commanders of the occupation army units from which the soldiers escaped say that they may pose as wounded.
"I Want to Live" emphasizes that the wounded occupiers, who are thrown back onto the battlefield by the command, have a choice: die or flee. This group of invaders took the second option.
What is known about the massive losses of the criminal Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction?
According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, the Pokrovsk district in the Donetsk region remains one of the hottest areas of the front.
He noted that currently the Ukrainian military is continuing a defensive operation to destroy enemy forces and reserves.
In this direction, as Syrsky emphasizes, the Ukrainian military regularly inflicts losses on the Russian occupation army.
More on the topic
