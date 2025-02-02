According to the "I Want to Live" project and representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, an entire assault company of soldiers of the Russian occupation army deserted from the front line near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

What is known about the mass desertion of soldiers of the Russian occupation army?

It is noted that the deserters served in the 1437th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces.

Reports of Russian deserters continue to pour in like a cornucopia. A whole group of convicts-assault soldiers from Regiment 1437 deserted near Pokrovsk! — the project "I Want to Live" notes.

It is noted that at least eight Russian soldiers escaped.

Commanders of the occupation army units from which the soldiers escaped say that they may pose as wounded.

We wouldn't be surprised if they were really wounded and refused to go on the assault again. How many similar stories have there been, when those who survived were immediately sent to "finish off," emphasizes "I Want to Live."

"I Want to Live" emphasizes that the wounded occupiers, who are thrown back onto the battlefield by the command, have a choice: die or flee. This group of invaders took the second option.

What is known about the massive losses of the criminal Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction?

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, the Pokrovsk district in the Donetsk region remains one of the hottest areas of the front.

He noted that currently the Ukrainian military is continuing a defensive operation to destroy enemy forces and reserves.

In this direction, as Syrsky emphasizes, the Ukrainian military regularly inflicts losses on the Russian occupation army.