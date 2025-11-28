A factory that produces car and truck batteries is on fire in the Alabuga SEZ. The cause of the fire is unknown, and all personnel have been evacuated.
Points of attention
- Fire incident at a factory producing car and truck batteries in Alabuga SEZ, Russia.
- Cause of the fire unknown, all personnel safely evacuated.
- Possibility of connection to the military-industrial complex not officially confirmed.
Alabuga SEZ is on fire in Russia
It is unknown whether this plant is connected to the military-industrial complex, there is no confirmed information. However, it is in “Alabuz” that Russian shaheeds are produced.
A fire broke out in a 5,000 sq m battery warehouse in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone. There were no injuries or fatalities.
