A factory that produces car and truck batteries is on fire in the Alabuga SEZ. The cause of the fire is unknown, and all personnel have been evacuated.

It is unknown whether this plant is connected to the military-industrial complex, there is no confirmed information. However, it is in “Alabuz” that Russian shaheeds are produced.

The fire area is currently 5,000 square meters.