A factory on fire in Russia on the territory of the Alabuga SEZ
A factory on fire in Russia on the territory of the Alabuga SEZ

Source: online.ua

A factory that produces car and truck batteries is on fire in the Alabuga SEZ. The cause of the fire is unknown, and all personnel have been evacuated.

  • Fire incident at a factory producing car and truck batteries in Alabuga SEZ, Russia.
  • Cause of the fire unknown, all personnel safely evacuated.
  • Possibility of connection to the military-industrial complex not officially confirmed.

Alabuga SEZ is on fire in Russia

It is unknown whether this plant is connected to the military-industrial complex, there is no confirmed information. However, it is in “Alabuz” that Russian shaheeds are produced.

The fire area is currently 5,000 square meters.

A fire broke out in a 5,000 sq m battery warehouse in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone. There were no injuries or fatalities.

