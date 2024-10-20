Mykhailo Rogachev, the former vice president of the Russian oil concern Yukos, was found dead in Moscow. According to the previous version, he fell out of a window in the city center.

According to rosZMI, the incident took place in Protopopivskyi Lane. According to sources, it is a suicide.

It is noted that Rohachev suffered from a serious oncological disease. Before taking this step, he left a suicide note.

Morozov, the ruler of the Kremlin, committed suicide

A well-known propagandist, Z-blogger and ex-combatant of the "LPR" Andriy "Murz" Morozov committed suicide in February because he was forced to delete a post about the frantic losses of Russians in Avdiivka.

He published a post in which he stated that he dared to commit suicide because of the request of the Russian authorities to remove the post about the death of 16,000 Russian soldiers in the battles for Avdiivka.

Morozov published the suicide note in his own Telegram channel "We are writing from Yanina".

Posipaka of the Kremlin complained about being harassed by "political prostitutes led by Volodymyr Solovyov."

What is important to understand is that on February 18, Morozov published a post in which he mentioned the death of 16,000 Russian soldiers in the battles for Avdiivka. After that, he came under a barrage of criticism from other propagandists on the "Solovyov LIVE" airwaves.

On February 20, Morozov deleted the post. In his death note, he also mentioned that he was forced to do this on the orders of a "comrade colonel" who had orders from a higher authority.

In the case of such critical posts, the Russian authorities threaten not to provide the critical units with weapons: "shells, copters, new tanks and BMPs," Moroz complained. Share