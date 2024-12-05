Bitcoin has crossed the $100,000 mark for the first time in its history amid expectations of measures to support cryptocurrencies by Republican Donald Trump's administration following his victory in the US presidential election.

What is known about the wild rise in the price of Bitcoin after Trump's victory in the US elections

It is noted that during Thursday, December 5, the price of bitcoin increased by 6.1% and currently amounts to 103.8 thousand dollars.

After Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election in October, the price of Bitcoin increased by 50%.

Bitcoin

In his statements, Trump promised to appoint cryptocurrency advocate Paul Atkins as head of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In this position, Atkins is to replace Gary Gensler, who has actively opposed the expansion of cryptocurrencies in the United States.

Literally a few hours after Trump's statement, the price of bitcoin exceeded the $100,000 mark.

What is expected of Trump in the cryptocurrency market

According to Crypto.com CEO Chris Marchalek, the new price for Bitcoin is a historic event in the field of cryptocurrencies.

According to analysts, the Trump administration will create even more favorable conditions for the growth of the price of cryptocurrencies.

Regulatory changes in the US cryptocurrency market are expected to attract new investment from large asset managers.

Supporters of the cryptocurrency see the six-figure number as confirmation of controversial claims that bitcoin is a modern means of saving and hedging inflation risk. According to critics, the digital asset has no fundamental value and is too prone to speculative whims, the journalists of the publication emphasize. Share

At the same time, the rapid growth of the price of bitcoin did not affect other assets on the global market. Among other things, shares of the world's largest companies and futures on American shares do not show growth, the yield on treasury bonds has increased, and the dollar index has practically not changed.