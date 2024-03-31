American journalist and writer Annie Jacobsen described one of the possible scenarios of nuclear war.
What is known about the probable scenario of nuclear war
According to the journalists of the publication with reference to Jacobsen's book "Nuclear War: The Scenario", the writer pays attention to nuclear arsenals, systems and doctrines of using nuclear weapons.
In her opinion, humanity ignores all these facts, despite all their monstrosity.
In particular, Jakobsen suggests that the DPRK, in conditions of conviction of an attack on it, may launch an unexpected nuclear attack on the United States.
In response, the US can launch a volley of 50 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles at North Korea, aimed at weapons facilities and command centers of the DPRK.
However, before that, the missiles must fly over the territory of Russia.
Why it will be impossible to stop a nuclear war if it starts
Separately, the writer emphasizes in the book that the US president would have had a few minutes to make a decision if American early warning systems signaled an impending attack.
