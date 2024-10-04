A large-scale flood is raging in Bosnia and Herzegovina ― there are fatalities
A large-scale flood is raging in Bosnia and Herzegovina ― there are fatalities

A large-scale flood
Source:  Ukrinform

The authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina declared a state of natural disaster on October 4 after heavy rains caused floods and landslides in the country. The number of dead as a result of the deadly element has increased to 18 people.

Points of attention

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina declared a state of natural disaster after heavy rains led to floods and landslides, claiming 18 lives.
  • Rescue operations are underway in Bosnia and Herzegovina with additional funds and army units allocated to aid the affected areas.
  • Communication routes have been disrupted, roads between cities have been affected, and some areas remain inaccessible due to bad weather conditions.

A large-scale flood is raging in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Rescue operations continue in the most affected parts of the country, located in the central part of the Balkan Peninsula.

However, by Friday evening, rescuers were still unable to reach some areas due to bad weather conditions. Search and rescue operations are carried out with the participation of civil defense units, units of the Red Cross and the Mountain Rescue Service.

Flooding in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Meanwhile, the government has already announced the allocation of additional funds and the deployment of additional army units to the disaster zone.

Saving lives is our priority, said Deputy Prime Minister Voin Mijatovych.

Flooding in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Some parts of the town of Jablanica in the Herzegovina-Neretva canton are reported to have lost all communications due to flooding. There is also information that the road between Sarajevo and Mostar was badly damaged.

Flooding in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Neighboring countries have already promised to provide assistance.

Serbia is ready to help Bosnia and Herzegovina, said Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

What is known about the deterioration of weather conditions in the countries of Central Europe

Heavy downpours and the floods caused by them caused large-scale destruction in the border areas between the Czech Republic and Poland.

At least several bridges were destroyed, vehicles and residential buildings were damaged. Local residents had to be evacuated.

At least 17 people died in countries such as Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, and Romania.

On September 16, the mayor of the southern Polish city of Nysa, home to more than 40,000 people, called on local residents to evacuate after the embankment was damaged to protect against flooding.

The Polish authorities have declared a state of natural disaster in areas affected by downpours and floods.

Warming caused a flood in the Zakarpattia region — video
Flood

