A large-scale flood is raging in Bosnia and Herzegovina ― there are fatalities

The authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina declared a state of natural disaster on October 4 after heavy rains caused floods and landslides in the country. The number of dead as a result of the deadly element has increased to 18 people.
A large-scale flood is raging in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Rescue operations continue in the most affected parts of the country, located in the central part of the Balkan Peninsula.
Meanwhile, the government has already announced the allocation of additional funds and the deployment of additional army units to the disaster zone.
Saving lives is our priority, said Deputy Prime Minister Voin Mijatovych.
Some parts of the town of Jablanica in the Herzegovina-Neretva canton are reported to have lost all communications due to flooding. There is also information that the road between Sarajevo and Mostar was badly damaged.
Neighboring countries have already promised to provide assistance.
What is known about the deterioration of weather conditions in the countries of Central Europe
Heavy downpours and the floods caused by them caused large-scale destruction in the border areas between the Czech Republic and Poland.
At least several bridges were destroyed, vehicles and residential buildings were damaged. Local residents had to be evacuated.
At least 17 people died in countries such as Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, and Romania.
The Polish authorities have declared a state of natural disaster in areas affected by downpours and floods.
