A large-scale operation against the pro-Russian hacker network NoName took place in Europe

Law enforcement officers from more than ten European countries, as well as Canada and the United States, carried out a joint operation against the large-scale network of pro-Russian hackers NoName057(16).
The operation against NoName hackers took place in 10 European countries
As a result of the operation by European and American law enforcement agencies, the infrastructure for carrying out cyberattacks by NoName057(16), consisting of over a hundred computer systems around the world, was destroyed.
German law enforcement officers have issued six arrest warrants for the attackers, two of whom are accused of organizing the activities of NoName057(16). They, along with another suspect, have been placed on an international wanted list.
Most of the identified attackers, however, are located in Russia.
Law enforcement and judicial authorities from the Czech Republic, France, Finland, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the United States participated in the operation against pro-Russian hackers.
The investigation was also supported by Belgium, Canada, Estonia, Denmark, Latvia, Romania and Ukraine, Europol noted.
For example, attackers attacked Swedish and Finnish authorities, and also tried to disrupt the "peace formula" summit in Switzerland.
Recently, Dutch authorities also confirmed that they had detected an attack linked to the NoName057 network during the last NATO summit in The Hague(16).
