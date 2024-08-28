A lot of girls. Deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade on recruiting and women in the army

In an interview with Online.UA, Deputy Commander of the Third Assault Brigade, ex-commander of the "Azov" regiment, Major Maksym Zhorin told how Ukrainians were affected by the adoption of the law on mobilization and what exactly motivates Ukrainian women to defend their homeland on the battlefield.
Points of attention
- The recruiting process in Ukraine accelerated after the adoption of the law on mobilization.
- According to Zhorin, the Third Assault Brigade is always first of all looking for motivated fighters who know why they are going to the front.
- More and more women are ready to defend the independence of Ukraine with weapons in their hands.
What are the realities of recruiting in 2024
According to Maksym Zhorin, after the adoption of the law on mobilization, the situation in Ukraine really changed.
People suddenly realized that they had two options: either to choose where to serve themselves, or to let someone else make this choice at random.
As Zhorin notes, it is about 30% primarily because a lot of people get "lost" while collecting all the necessary documents or going through other organizational procedures.
Female recruits have completely different motivations
Zhorin also noticed that more and more Ukrainian women are ready to join the ranks of the Armed Forces.
The most interesting point is that they are not afraid of hard work, they are ready to be anyone: stormtroopers, medics, drivers.
As for the motivation of Ukrainian women in the war, as the deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade points out, it is different for everyone: someone is at the front for revenge, someone for the sake of protecting the country or establishing justice.
