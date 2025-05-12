A nurse from the 128th Brigade destroyed a group of Russian attack aircraft — details of the heroic act

Nurse Svitlana from the 128th Separate Brigade of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry destroyed a group of invaders with a grenade launcher shot and saved the unit from encirclement.

The feat of a nurse: a brave woman saved the unit from being surrounded

When the powerful attack of the Russian occupiers with armored vehicles and landing troops began, Svetlana was at the company stronghold. At that moment, the unit was left without a commander, so Svetlana took command. She received instructions via radio from the battalion commander, who saw the battlefield from the video broadcast, and corrected the actions of all the fighters in the positions.

Svitlana volunteered at the beginning of the full-scale invasion because she had extensive medical experience — she worked as a nurse in the intensive care unit at the Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro. That experience helped save dozens of lives.

Svetlana at work

The stronghold was located among the ruins of a settlement. At first, Svitlana fired back with her comrades. When it became clear that the unit's positions were surrounded, because a group of occupiers had entered one of the houses from the rear and taken control of the escape and ammunition delivery routes, Svitlana picked up a disposable grenade launcher.

I asked the guys to hold on and in no case leave their positions, because then we definitely wouldn’t be able to stand. And then I took a disposable grenade launcher and went to meet the Russian attack aircraft. They got too close — they were only two houses away. I went around them, stood up and fired a shot into the window of the house. The entire group of occupiers remained there. Share

The resilience of our soldiers and the courageous actions of Svitlana thwarted the attack and encirclement of our fighters' positions. Thanks to that victory, won at the ruins of Staromayorske, in a few days we managed to carry out a rotation and withdraw the fighters from the positions.

The guys said: well, you're out of touch. And what was there to do at that moment? Wait for the enemy to kill us all?

The other day, the commander of the 128th brigade of the "Dike Pole" tactical unit presented Svitlana with an award, the Cross of the Ground Forces.

It's even embarrassing, because I already have two Golden Crosses of the first and second degree, many awards, and someone has been presented so many times, and he hasn't received it yet. Share

Svetlana's awards

Svitlana's son, also a volunteer, died in the battle near Bakhmut. And she decided that her goal was to save the lives of her comrades. Therefore, with a new award, she returned to her battalion, which was holding the defense in the Zaporizhia direction.