A pilot of the 299th Tactical Aviation Brigade died while performing a combat mission

On December 14, a pilot of the 299th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was killed while performing a combat mission. So far, neither his name nor the circumstances of his death have been made public.

Ukrainian pilot killed during combat mission

This was reported by the Air Force Command.

Today, a young Ukrainian pilot from the 299th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Air Force, who was fighting the occupier on the hottest front lines, did not return from a combat mission.

The Air Force emphasized that the pilots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' tactical aviation are working at the limit of their capabilities, using all available foreign-made weapons. The pilots strike in conditions of active enemy counterattack, and to perform their tasks efficiently, they constantly have to enter the zone of action of enemy air defenses and withstand high overloads during dangerous missions.

The command calls on Ukrainians to support the Defense Forces, because the war continues.

The war continues, support the army, honor those who gave the most for the future of our children! Our Freedom and Independence are given to us at a high price. We need enough means and weapons and more determination from our partners to achieve a just peace in Ukraine! We will definitely take revenge for every Ukrainian! Share

Earlier this day, representatives of the occupiers in the Kherson region's TOT stated that they had shot down a Ukrainian military plane north of Kherson.

The 299th Tactical Aviation Brigade is armed with Su-25 front-line attack aircraft of various modifications.

Ukrainian pilot Oleksiy Mes died in air combat

Ukrainian Air Force pilot Oleksiy Mes died. He heroically fought his last battle in the sky on August 26: while repelling a massive Russian combined missile and air strike, Oleksiy destroyed three cruise missiles and one strike UAV.

Oleksiy saved Ukrainians from deadly Russian missiles. Unfortunately, at the cost of his own life. Share

This was reported by the Air Command "West" of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.