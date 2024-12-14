A pilot of the 299th Tactical Aviation Brigade died while performing a combat mission

On December 14, a pilot of the 299th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was killed while performing a combat mission. So far, neither his name nor the circumstances of his death have been made public.
Ukrainian pilot killed during combat mission
This was reported by the Air Force Command.
Today, a young Ukrainian pilot from the 299th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Air Force, who was fighting the occupier on the hottest front lines, did not return from a combat mission.
The Air Force emphasized that the pilots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' tactical aviation are working at the limit of their capabilities, using all available foreign-made weapons. The pilots strike in conditions of active enemy counterattack, and to perform their tasks efficiently, they constantly have to enter the zone of action of enemy air defenses and withstand high overloads during dangerous missions.
The command calls on Ukrainians to support the Defense Forces, because the war continues.
Earlier this day, representatives of the occupiers in the Kherson region's TOT stated that they had shot down a Ukrainian military plane north of Kherson.
The 299th Tactical Aviation Brigade is armed with Su-25 front-line attack aircraft of various modifications.
Ukrainian pilot Oleksiy Mes died in air combat
Ukrainian Air Force pilot Oleksiy Mes died. He heroically fought his last battle in the sky on August 26: while repelling a massive Russian combined missile and air strike, Oleksiy destroyed three cruise missiles and one strike UAV.
This was reported by the Air Command "West" of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Alexey Mes was a strong and loyal warrior, a high-class pilot, a leader on earth and in the sky, a good friend, a loving son, father, husband, and patriot of his country.
