A powerful explosion rang out in Nizhny Novgorod

On the evening of March 24, an explosion rang out in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, which caught the intercom camera of one of the houses.

Evening explosion in Nizhny Novgorod: what is known

Local Telegram channels report that residents of the Sortuvalny neighborhood saw a bright flash, which was followed by a loud explosion. After that, the alarm went off in the cars.

Later, the Russian public wrote that this allegedly happened due to the explosion of an insulator on a 110 kW power transmission line.

According to current information, a technical accident occurred on the 110 Volt high-voltage line. The power supply system automatically switched to backup. PJSC "Rosseti" specialists are currently working on site.

Residents of the microdistrict have had no interruptions in electricity supply and are currently receiving it in full, local energy experts assure.

Rescuers arrived at the scene. It is reported that no one was injured. The local authorities have not yet commented on the incident.

Another oil refinery is on fire in Russia

On the night of March 23, a powerful explosion and a large-scale fire broke out at a refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation.

According to local residents, they heard an explosion at the Kuibyshev Refinery.

In addition, after that, a fire started, which still cannot be extinguished.

According to preliminary data, the enemy object was attacked by a drone.

Representatives of neither the Russian nor Ukrainian authorities have yet commented on this event.