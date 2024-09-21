A powerful snowfall is raging in the Republic of South Africa ― video

South Africa is falling asleep with snow: this has not happened for decades

According to authorities, the key N 3 highway connecting Johannesburg and the city of Durban on the east coast was one of the hardest hit, with several sections closed and even bypasses of the highway impassable.

Snowfall in South Africa

Emergency services worked to reach people stuck in vehicles, but it is still unknown how many victims there are and in what condition they are. Share

In some areas, up to two meters of snow fell as a result of unusually strong weather.

Meanwhile, meteorologists in South Africa are expecting more snow, having issued the second-highest orange warning for several regions of the country.

It is noted that the rare phenomenon attracted the attention of people who saw the snow.

Some South Africans enjoying the snow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/XkdL6GWofh — Maki Marish (@MakiMarish) September 21, 2024

South African resident Justin Nadasem Baker drove three hours from Johannesburg with his family to Warden, about 50 km from Harrismith.

It was a three-hour journey. We are in high spirits. It had been many, many years since we had seen snow. Share

Heavy downpours in Shanghai: what is known

In Shanghai, 112,000 people were evacuated from dangerous areas due to the Pulasan typhoon, which brought extreme downpours to the metropolis on September 20.

In order to prevent casualties and minimize material damage, the city authorities ordered to return to the ports 649 ships that were at sea, and to suspend the movement of 54 trains and 26 ferries.

According to forecasters, the rain in Shanghai began to intensify from 2 a.m. on September 20, and by 9 a.m. the average rainfall in the city had reached 73.3 mm, and 151 weather stations out of 614 operating in the city recorded heavy or extreme rainfall levels.

Thus, data from stations in two districts of the city showed more than 300 mm of precipitation within six hours, breaking historical records for these places since the beginning of meteorological observations.