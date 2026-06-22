A Russian drone hit a house in Sumy region — a child is among the dead

In the Shostka district of the Sumy region, a child and two adults were killed when a Russian drone struck the house of a large family.
Points of attention
- Russian drone strike in Sumy region resulted in fatalities including a child, father, and grandmother.
- Mother, sister, and brother of the deceased boy were also injured in the attack.
A Russian drone attacked the house of a large family in Sumy region: there are casualties
On June 22, at around 04:50, Russians attacked a house in the Znob-Novgordsk community of Shostka district with a drone.
A 13-year-old boy, his 36-year-old father, and a 73-year-old grandmother died.
The injured are the 31-year-old mother of the deceased boy, his 13-year-old sister and 10-year-old brother.
Under the procedural leadership of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the commission of war crimes that caused the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
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