The Russian army struck an equestrian school in Sumy region — horses died
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Ukraine
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The Russian army struck an equestrian school in Sumy region — horses died

Sumy OVA
Russian occupiers attack defenseless animals
Читати українською

The Sumy Regional Military Administration has officially confirmed the attack by Russian occupiers on an equestrian school in the region. No employees of the institution were injured, but this air attack by the enemy took the lives of the animals.

Points of attention

  • In addition to the equestrian school, 7 people were injured, and significant damage was inflicted on private properties and civilian infrastructure in the region.
  • The increased frequency of attacks on settlements in the Sumy region demonstrates the escalating conflict and the impact on the local population.

Russian occupiers attack defenseless animals

The head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Hrygorov, made an official statement on this matter.

According to him, last night, Russian invaders used a drone to strike the territory of an equestrian school in Sumy region.

Grigorov drew attention to the fact that the enemy consciously and intentionally carried out an air attack on a civilian facility where children, schoolchildren, were engaged in daily activities.

According to preliminary information, the employees of the institution were not injured. The impact fell on the stable. Unfortunately, there are dead horses. Sincere condolences to everyone who is experiencing this loss.

Oleg Grigorov

Oleg Grigorov

Head of the Sumy Oblast Autonomous Region

In addition, it is reported that 7 people were injured as a result of strikes by the Russian army in the Sumy region.

Destruction and damage to private homes, cars, and civilian infrastructure were also recorded.

Thus, over the past 24 hours, enemy troops carried out 55 attacks on 24 settlements in 12 territorial communities of the region.

The largest number of shellings was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

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