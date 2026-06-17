Russian attacks on Slavyansk and Zaporizhia claimed the lives of 4 people

Three people were killed and five civilians were injured in a Russian airstrike on Sloviansk, Donetsk region. In addition, the enemy launched five strikes on Zaporizhia, killing one person and wounding seven.

Russian attacks on Sloviansk and Zaporizhia — what are the consequences?

Russian invaders struck the private sector of Sloviansk using a FAB-250 with an UMPK module.

This hostile attack ended the life of an 81-year-old pensioner, and her husband suffered a concussion.

A little later, the Russian army attacked the settlement again, as a result of which two townspeople, aged 36 and 37, received non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition, it is indicated that four more civilians were injured.

According to local authorities, the final consequences of the hit are being determined.

At least 117 private homes were damaged in the settlement.

It is also known that on the evening of June 16, the Russian invaders launched 5 strikes on Zaporizhia: one person was killed and seven were injured.

An educational institution, shopping center, and residential building were damaged.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, showed all the consequences of the new enemy attack.

Anyone who needs help can contact: city call center: 15-80

(050) 414 15 80

(067) 656 15 80

The Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration hotline is also operational: evacuation and assistance to victims of enemy attacks +38 0800 331 630 .