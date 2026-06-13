Svyrydenko promises to increase funding for frontline communities

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, stated that the government is already actively working to increase financial support for frontline communities. Thus, the issue of distributing additional subsidies to local budgets is currently being resolved.

Frontline communities will receive more funding

The Head of Government draws attention to the fact that currently more than 6 million people live in 216 communities in ten frontline regions.

Although the war has been going on for over 12 years, schools, hospitals, businesses, and utilities continue to operate.

Our priority is to provide people with the appropriate level of support, to maintain the resilience and economic activity of frontline communities. Special attention was paid to supporting children. In particular, the placement of children from among IDPs and supporting the children of deceased Defenders. Yulia Svyrydenko Prime Minister of Ukraine

As the head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted, her team is already implementing a comprehensive package of 60 support programs for frontline territories.

What is important to understand is that it involves:

safe education (underground schools and kindergartens, free hot meals for over 728 thousand students),

medicine (additional payments to doctors, continued funding of medical institutions and targeted assistance to doctors),

support for IDPs and vulnerable groups,

expanded opportunities for Ukrainian manufacturers under the "Made in Ukraine" programs.