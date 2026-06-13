Svyrydenko promises to increase funding for frontline communities

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, stated that the government is already actively working to increase financial support for frontline communities. Thus, the issue of distributing additional subsidies to local budgets is currently being resolved.
Points of attention
- Yulia Svyrydenko's team is implementing a comprehensive package of 60 support programs for frontline territories, including initiatives for safe education, healthcare, support for IDPs, and preparation for winter within Resilience Plans.
- The support programs encompass safe education, healthcare, support for vulnerable groups, and expanded opportunities for Ukrainian manufacturers, highlighting the government's commitment to the welfare of frontline communities.
Frontline communities will receive more funding
The Head of Government draws attention to the fact that currently more than 6 million people live in 216 communities in ten frontline regions.
Although the war has been going on for over 12 years, schools, hospitals, businesses, and utilities continue to operate.
As the head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted, her team is already implementing a comprehensive package of 60 support programs for frontline territories.
What is important to understand is that it involves:
safe education (underground schools and kindergartens, free hot meals for over 728 thousand students),
medicine (additional payments to doctors, continued funding of medical institutions and targeted assistance to doctors),
support for IDPs and vulnerable groups,
expanded opportunities for Ukrainian manufacturers under the "Made in Ukraine" programs.
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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