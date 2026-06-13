How to return from the North Caucasus via Army+ — explanation from the Ministry of Defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

How to return from the North Caucasus via Army+ — explanation from the Ministry of Defense

Mykhailo Fedorov
Return from the North Caucasus — how will it happen?
Читати українською

The Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, explained in detail how the new mechanism for returning to the army after leaving the unit without permission works. It is a simple, fast and transparent algorithm of actions in the Army+.

Points of attention

  • The return algorithm via Army+ involves verification, reporting, military unit selection, online signing, communication with unit representatives, and arrival at the new duty station within 5 days.
  • For assistance and guidance, soldiers can contact the Ministry of Defense hotline for support and further clarification on the process.

Return from the North Caucasus — how will it happen?

For those who are ready to return to service, we have created a simple, fast, and transparent mechanism through Army+. The serviceman can independently choose a new unit from the list, receive support at all stages, and guarantees upon return.

Mykhailo Fedorov

Mykhailo Fedorov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine

According to the minister, if the unauthorized abandonment of the unit was recorded before June 12, 2026, then there is an opportunity to return to service through Army+.

This mechanism will be available in the coming days.

Return algorithm via Army+:

  1. Verification. The "Absence from service recorded" ribbon will appear in Army ID.

  2. Report. In the application, go to Services → Reports → “Return to service after SZCH”.

  3. Military unit selection. Choose a new military unit from the list of your structure, indicate your service area and experience. Sign the report online.

  4. Communication. After reviewing the report, unit representatives will contact you to clarify the details.

  5. Arrival. After approval, the status will appear in the application as “On the way.” This gives you 5 days to arrive at your new duty station.

If soldiers need advice, they can contact the Ministry of Defense hotline: 0 800 605 100 (daily from 09:00 to 20:00).

Read all the details and instructions here .

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Saldo confirmed that the AFU are finishing off Russian logistics in the Kherson region
Russian logistics in the Kherson region again came under attack from Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: The DShV and SSO destroyed 6 takeoff points of Russian UAVs
AFU Air Assault Troops
The DShV and SSO conducted a “hunt” for the enemy in Pokrovsk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
May was the deadliest month in the war since 2022
UN
Russian terror reached its peak in May 2026

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?