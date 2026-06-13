How to return from the North Caucasus via Army+ — explanation from the Ministry of Defense

The Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, explained in detail how the new mechanism for returning to the army after leaving the unit without permission works. It is a simple, fast and transparent algorithm of actions in the Army+.

Return from the North Caucasus — how will it happen?

For those who are ready to return to service, we have created a simple, fast, and transparent mechanism through Army+. The serviceman can independently choose a new unit from the list, receive support at all stages, and guarantees upon return. Mykhailo Fedorov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

According to the minister, if the unauthorized abandonment of the unit was recorded before June 12, 2026, then there is an opportunity to return to service through Army+.

This mechanism will be available in the coming days.

Return algorithm via Army+:

Verification. The "Absence from service recorded" ribbon will appear in Army ID. Report. In the application, go to Services → Reports → “Return to service after SZCH”. Military unit selection. Choose a new military unit from the list of your structure, indicate your service area and experience. Sign the report online. Communication. After reviewing the report, unit representatives will contact you to clarify the details. Arrival. After approval, the status will appear in the application as “On the way.” This gives you 5 days to arrive at your new duty station.

If soldiers need advice, they can contact the Ministry of Defense hotline: 0 800 605 100 (daily from 09:00 to 20:00).

Read all the details and instructions here .