The Kremlin's protege in the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, publicly complains that the Ukrainian Defense Forces' attacks on Russian logistical routes in the region are only intensifying.
Points of attention
- American analysts from the Institute for the Study of War predict that continued Ukrainian strikes can have cascading effects on the conflict, potentially hindering Russia's offensive operations.
- The situation in the Kherson region highlights the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with the conflict showing no signs of immediate resolution.
Russian logistics in the Kherson region again came under attack from Ukraine
According to Saldo, the Ukrainian Defense Forces again attacked bridges in the Kherson region last night.
A Kremlin protégé in the region claims that Russian air defense forces and mobile fire groups allegedly neutralized 25 Ukrainian Armed Forces attack UAVs overnight.
He also added that during the night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the bridge connecting Genichesk with the Arabatskaya Spit.
According to him, information regarding the movement will be further clarified and provided.
Ukrainian strikes on enemy logistics have already been commented on by American analysts from the Institute for the Study of War:
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