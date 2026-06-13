The Kremlin's protege in the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, publicly complains that the Ukrainian Defense Forces' attacks on Russian logistical routes in the region are only intensifying.

Russian logistics in the Kherson region again came under attack from Ukraine

According to Saldo, the Ukrainian Defense Forces again attacked bridges in the Kherson region last night.

A Kremlin protégé in the region claims that Russian air defense forces and mobile fire groups allegedly neutralized 25 Ukrainian Armed Forces attack UAVs overnight.

The enemy made a new attempt to attack the bridges in the direction of Chongar. Traffic towards the Dzhankoy checkpoint is currently blocked, — said collaborator Volodymyr Saldo. Share

He also added that during the night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the bridge connecting Genichesk with the Arabatskaya Spit.

"Specialists have already conducted an inspection of the structures. The movement has been launched in reverse mode," added Saldo. Share

According to him, information regarding the movement will be further clarified and provided.

Photo: screenshot

Ukrainian strikes on enemy logistics have already been commented on by American analysts from the Institute for the Study of War: