Ukraine defeated 2 battalion-level command posts of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on June 12, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully attacked five areas of concentration of manpower, two UAV control points, four guns, and two battalion-level control points of the Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- Recent combat clashes at the front between Ukrainian and Russian forces have intensified, with a total of 237 clashes reported yesterday.
- The enemy carried out numerous air strikes and attacks using kamikaze drones, highlighting the evolving tactics in the conflict zone.
Losses of the Russian Army as of June 13, 2026
The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/13/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,381,430 (+1,310) people;
tanks — 12,015 (+1) units;
armored combat vehicles — 24,739 (+11) units;
artillery systems — 43,953 (+88) units;
MLRS — 1,865 (+4) units;
air defense systems — 1,418 (+1) units;
ground robotic complexes — 1,648 (+12) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 347,033 (+2,164) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 106,274 (+424) units;
special equipment — 4,287 (+7) units.
In addition, it used 10,008 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,304 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 74 from multiple launch rocket systems.
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